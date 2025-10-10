Make Me a Channel of Your Peace

Sister Mary Ellen’s story of faith and love

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.

O divine Master, grant that I may not

so much seek

to be consoled as to console,

to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

—Prayer of St. Francis

At St. Ladislaus Parish in Bevent, Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis (SSJ-TOSF), has spent the past 35 years living the words of the Prayer of St. Francis. As pastoral associate, she has become the backbone of her parish, becoming a spirit of peace, humility and service that has transformed the lives of generations.

Your Humble Servant

For Sister Mary Ellen, the Prayer of St. Francis is more than a recitation; it is the foundation of her ministry. She explains, “That’s the prayer that informs all of my ministry… I want to be the face of Jesus to those I serve. That’s the prayer that guides me when I go into a hospital room or when someone calls me needing help. I pray to be understanding, to help me enlighten the conversation and to bring hope to those who are feeling despair.”

Sister Mary Ellen is quick to deflect attention from herself, saying, “I don’t have a story. I would rather have the people of the parish give the interviews.” Yet, it is precisely this humility that parishioners say is her greatest strength. She does everything a priest would do, except what is reserved for ordination, including parish administration, pastoral ministry, education and, most importantly, being present for Christ’s people at every stage of their journey.

Father Augustine Bentil, pastor of St. Ladislaus Parish, who has had the privilege of working alongside Sister Mary Ellen for the past 14 years, shares with a warm smile: “She is truly devoted to her ministry, and the virtue that defines her most is humility. No matter the situation or whom she encounters, she responds with genuine humility and deep charity toward everyone she serves.”

Building a Family

Sister Mary Ellen remembers, “A long time ago, someone told me, ‘I know why you’re called sister; it’s because you’re like a sister to us.’ That was a huge compliment.”

Ruth Schuttenberg, who met Sister Mary Ellen after her mother’s passing, describes how their friendship blossomed through simple conversations after Mass. “She’s very humble. Through her reflections during Communion services, she has touched many lives.” Sister Mary Ellen’s influence extends far beyond the spiritual. “She started the ‘Event in Bevent’ with the intention of bringing the community together, and now she is planning concerts in the summer, which has been a huge community builder for our parish,” Ruth explains.

Dawne Bushman echoes the sentiment: “She has made our community her family. Although she isn’t from here, she knows who is related to whom, and she is simply incredible. She always prioritizes others before herself. Her passion for her parishioners, for God and her love for the greater Church is evident in everything that she does.” Sister Mary Ellen encouraged Dawne, who was once intimidated by the idea of teaching, to step boldly forward towards the idea, which led Dawne to more than a decade of service as a teacher.

A Ministry of Compassion

The heart of Sister Mary Ellen’s ministry lies in her steadfast presence in the lives of her parishioners. From the youngest children in catechism to the elderly and infirm, she is present teaching, comforting, celebrating and grieving alongside them. “Being with people in all different stages of life, and being welcomed into their lives, has been really life-giving,” she shares.

What sets Sister Mary Ellen apart is her approachability and genuine care. “I don’t think the women would confide in a priest some of the things that they share with Sister Mary Ellen. She is very approachable,” Ruth observes. Parishioners describe her as a confidante, counselor and friend.

Luanne Konkol, a parishioner of 55 years, calls her “the backbone of our parish. She is not only a great leader and helper but also a wonderful friend to so many people. She feels like one of us. You can talk to her about anything. She is open to how people think or feel, and I’ve never had a relationship like that with a religious person.”

A Life Rooted in Christ

Sister Mary Ellen’s path to ministry was shaped by her family and early experiences. The eldest of three, she grew up in a deeply Catholic household. Her brother, Monsignor Joe Diermeier, is a priest, and her sister, Margie, serves in parish ministry. She fondly recalls a moment in first grade when she walked in front of their house and declared to her younger siblings, who were just 5 and 3 years old, “I’m going to be the principal sister, Joe will be the priest, and Margie, you’ll be the mother with all the kids to supply the school.” Little did she know, this was exactly the life God had called them to lead.

Her faith is nourished by daily Mass and the Eucharist. “The Eucharist is the most important part of my life. It is the core of who I am, and it drives me. I couldn’t carry out my ministry without it,” she says. One of her greatest joys is bringing the Eucharist to the sick and homebound. “What I often see are the tears in their eyes when they receive the Eucharist after being unable to attend church for a long spell. That speaks volumes about the meaning of the Eucharist not only in my life but in the lives of many others and reflects the deep longing people have for it.”

Nurturing Faith

Her impact is profoundly felt by those she serves. Alyssa VanderKooy, who met Sister Mary Ellen during marriage preparation, recalls, “She helped us organize everything for our marriage counseling. Because she is so personable, we were able to have very honest and uncomfortable conversations about how things can become difficult and what is expected of us. She guided us in working through our differences and the difficulties that may arise. It felt comfortable and special to have her such a significant part of that process.”

Alyssa’s children adore Sister Mary Ellen. She collects their drawings after Mass and attends their birthday parties. “She is just part of the family. Our lives would be very different without Sister Mary Ellen. Not many communities get to experience this, and it’s very sweet how she knows the kids and the parishioners. She actively gets involved in their lives, and she works so hard to involve both the community and the church in everything. We have been truly blessed to have her in our lives.”

Ever Present, Ever Giving

Kevin Novak, a parishioner for four decades, sums up the prevailing sentiment: “I can’t say anything negative about her—because I don’t believe there is anything negative about her. Over the years, Sister Mary Ellen has taken the time to truly know me and my fiancé, Ellen, and we couldn’t feel more blessed to have her in our lives. I know I don’t have the authority to nominate her for sainthood, but in my heart, I believe she deserves it.”

Ellen adds, “She is so giving. For example, when Kevin was in the hospital, she visited him multiple times to provide support and pray with him. Her dedication to others is remarkable, and she always puts everyone else before herself.”

Kevin chokes up as he says, “She really deserves every accolade and praise she receives. She does so much for everyone, and you won’t find anyone more dedicated to the Catholic Faith. Her example—how she speaks, lives and treats others—is nothing short of fantastic.”

Sister Mary Ellen’s Love Story

Through decades of service, Sister Mary Ellen has become more than a leader. Her story is written not in grand gestures, but in the countless quiet moments of love, understanding and faith she shares with her church family. As the Prayer of St. Francis reminds us, it is by self-forgetting that one finds. In the life and ministry of Sister Mary Ellen, the people of St. Ladislaus have found a living testament to the peace and love that faith can bring.

Story by Eleanor Peabody

Published in the Fall 2025 Edition of Catholic Life Magazine



