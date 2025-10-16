From Kitchen Table to a Nationwide Movement

Colleen Hackworth’s Alliance Women’s Clinic journey



The Vision Begins

It started with a simple gathering around a kitchen table in the fall of 2022. Colleen Hackworth wasn’t sure who would respond to her invitation, but she trusted God would take care of it. And there they were—four physicians, two nurses, an attorney, an ultrasound sonographer and a marketing professional —all drawn by something bigger than themselves.

The vision they pondered was of a life-affirming clinic that would offer women and families excellent, compassionate care, along with the truth, hope and resources necessary to choose life. All would be centered on the love of Jesus Christ. Colleen shares, “I wanted to approach this with excellence and lead with love. The facility itself would need to be beautiful, so that when clients walked through our doors, they would feel seen, loved and worthy—not as recipients of our leftovers.”

Colleen remembered a moment from the meeting when Dr. Jed Schaller, a physician and member of St. James the Less Parish in La Crosse, leaned back in his chair, paused thoughtfully, and asked, “If not now, when?” And so, with determination and faith, the team worked for nearly a year to turn that vision into a reality. They would call the clinic “Hope’s Door.” But God had a surprise in store.

A Divine Connection

In the fall of 2023, Colleen and a few team members attended a conference in Wisconsin Dells. The keynote speaker was Ginna Cross, executive director of Alliance Women’s Clinic in Kenosha. As Colleen listened to Ginna speak, she felt a strong sense that this woman would be an important part of her life.

When it was time for breakout groups, Colleen and her husband, Mike, were placed in a group with Ginna and her board members. Colleen described this moment as “divine orchestration.” They felt an immediate kinship, which led to a series of monthly meetings. Ginna was able to explain a unique approach they use to draw abortion-minded women to their clinic, not just those already inclined to come for pregnancy support.

The Power of Alignment

Then, in February of 2024, Ginna called Colleen and asked, “Would you pray about joining Alliance Women’s Clinic instead of opening solo?”

Colleen recounted what happened next: “Four leaders gathered: Ginna, me, my husband Mike, who served as board president for Hope’s Door, and Joel Davis, the board president for Alliance. As we shared our hearts and visions, everything fell into perfect alignment.” Following this discussion, the board of Hope’s Door voted unanimously to join the Alliance Women’s Clinic network. It was a transformational decision.

The Heart of the Mission

With the partnership established and Dr. Jed Schaller agreeing to be the medical director, the team began planning the newest Alliance Women’s Clinic, committed to offering free, high-quality health care to women and families in La Crosse and the surrounding region.

Colleen recalled, “We had no building, no website, just relationships and a vision. Our team grew through face-to-face networking, town hall meetings and visits to churches across the region. We captured hearts one conversation at a time.”

Guided by the conviction that human life begins at conception and is worthy of protection, Colleen noted that the clinic’s mission would be to “empower women, advocate for unborn children and strengthen families by integrating medical services, spiritual guidance and practical support.” Care would be delivered by a team of licensed professionals, including physicians, advanced practice providers, sonographers, nurses and social workers, upholding the highest medical standards, and ensuring full compliance with OSHA and HIPAA regulations.

The clinic would use Ginna Cross’ proven strategy of partnering with the organization Human Coalition, which utilizes internet and marketing technology to reach abortion-minded women and set up appointments for them with Alliance Women’s Clinic. When the woman would come, ideally with her partner, the man would be invited to sit down separately with a male mentor to talk about the meaning of fatherhood and family. After all, the first person a woman turns to when she discovers she is pregnant is nearly always the child’s father.

Finding the Perfect Space

When establishing a physical location, the La Crosse Alliance team identified five essential criteria that reflected their commitment to excellence and hospitality.

Enough rooms to accommodate medical services, counseling and future growth

Convenient parking and full accessibility

A beautiful exterior that would make clients feel cared for before they even stepped inside

A strategic location, close to college campuses and easily accessible by public transportation

An interior that felt peaceful, professional and genuinely welcoming

In the spring of 2024, they discovered “exactly what we were looking for” at the corner of 3rd and La Crosse Streets. Colleen expressed her excitement, saying, “It’s a warm, light-filled space in an ideal part of the city. God has truly guided our steps.”

Many Hands, One Heart

That same spring, Colleen sent out a mass email asking for help. A passionate group of volunteers answered her call, working tirelessly alongside professional contractors to transform the space with warmth, beauty and care. Even while the building was still under renovation, the Kenosha Alliance Clinic sent its mobile unit to La Crosse for a soft opening, so services could begin even before the clinic opened its doors. In the meantime, Colleen retired from Gundersen Health System to fully commit herself to this mission.

Grand Opening

On July 15, 2024, more than 200 people attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the culmination of much prayer, hard work and community support. That day Alliance Women’s Clinic La Crosse joined Kenosha and Racine in the growing Alliance network. In the days that followed, Bishop Battersby toured the facility and offered his blessing. Local churches, including Catholic parishes, pledged their financial and prayer support. The momentum of the Alliance network continues to accelerate, with the addition of three more clinics: a clinic in Zion, Ill., established in March 2025; one in Franklin, Tenn., established in July 2025; and another in Milwaukee, which was established July 2025.

More locations are in development, and the vision is to have 30 Alliance Women’s Clinics across the U.S. by 2030. “We want to have national name recognition, as we stand in direct contrast to Planned Parenthood,” Colleen shared.

As she marveled at the amazing journey undertaken, Colleen reflected:

“My heart is overjoyed. There are days I sit in awe of what God is doing. What began as a dream to serve with excellence at a kitchen table has evolved into a network of life-affirming clinics across multiple states. Each clinic is committed to making women feel seen, loved and worthy. This was a team effort, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who locked arms with Mike and me, and made this dream come true. There are still many women and families to serve and many communities to reach with the truth that every life has value and every person, no matter how small, deserves protection.”

By Chris Ruff, Director of the Office for Ministries and Social Concerns

Published in the Fall 2025 Edition of Catholic Life Magazine