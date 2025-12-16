10 year anniversary

With this issue, Catholic Life marks its 10th year in print. For a decade, this magazine has carried the faith stories of our people into more than 51,000 homes across the Diocese of La Crosse—stories

of our Catholic Faith lived in the ordinary and the extraordinary: from the installation of bishops to a parishioner dressed as Santa Claus, riding a Harley-Davidson to raise money for children in hospitals (it’s an awesome story).

Hundreds of stories later, one truth rings through them all: Christ is the constant. In farmhouses and rectories, school gyms and nursing homes, through laughter, service, hardship and quiet moments of holiness, Catholic Life has provided witness to the vibrancy of our lived faith across our 19 counties. This humble messenger of God’s grace at work in His people is a living testament that the Gospel is rooted firmly in the Wisconsin soil.

This 10th anniversary isn’t about a publication or a staff. In the race that St. Paul implores us to run well, we each hold the baton for only a moment before passing it on. Every relay race depends on those who came before and those who will follow. Gratitude is the posture of anyone who serves a purpose higher than their own … and we have much to be grateful for.

In this section, we hear from some who have carried this baton from the very beginning. Pam Willer has been with the diocese for 47 years and is what the Navy would call a “plankholder.” She has given tens of thousands of hours helping to create stories that tell our diocesan faith stories.

Photographer Mike Lieurance has captured the faces and faith of our people since the first issue. Writers Mary Kay McPartlin and Amy Eichsteadt have given voice to the stories that shape who we are. And Bishop Gerard W. Battersby reflects on how Catholic Life continues to serve the work of communion and evangelization throughout our diocese.

May the next decade continue to reveal the beauty of our Catholic faith alive in west-central Wisconsin: a diocese on mission, united in Christ, moving forward together.

— Erik Archer, Editor

It is important to celebrate anniversaries—not only to acknowledge and give thanks for the milestones we’ve reached, but also to look ahead and chart the path forward. The Diocese of La Crosse is on the move: confident in Christ’s promise to be with us always and confident, too, in the direction put forth by our last three popes as we set out into the deep.

Like the apostles, we may feel tempted to say, “Lord, we’ve been at it all night and haven’t caught a thing.” And yet, Jesus replies to us—through his holy pontiffs—“I know. Do it again. Place your trust in Me alone.”

Catholic Life is, and will remain, one of the ways we celebrate and highlight this pivot to mission. As we walk in faith, we know the victory we long for is already won for us in Christ. We can walk into the future with trust and confidence that He who began this good work in the Diocese of La Crosse will bring it to completion. (cf. Phil 1:6)

Christ Himself invites each of us—and all of us—to communion, to holiness and to mission. May His Holy Spirit inspire us to step out with confidence, casting out all fear and journeying ever forward with Our Blessed Lady, Mother of the Church.

— The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby,

Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse

Over the past decade, Catholic Life’s journey has been filled with inspiring stories and meaningful connections throughout the Catholic community. Throughout that time, I had the honor of being a part of the magazine’s creation, mission and growth. My involvement was both a privilege and a deeply rewarding experience, allowing me to witness firsthand the impact Catholic Life has had on individuals and families across the diocese.

One of the aspects I valued most about my role as administrative assistant was the opportunity to reach out to Catholic individuals and families, inviting them to share their faith journeys with our community. Their willingness to open their hearts resulted in remarkable stories that offered insight and inspiration to readers throughout the diocese.

Another part of my work I especially enjoyed was contacting our talented writers to assign these stories—and they consistently delivered outstanding work. They are absolutely incredible and are the reason every story that appears in Catholic Life is told.

While I had other responsibilities as well, my years with Catholic Life made my 47-year career with the Diocese of La Crosse truly worthwhile. I will always treasure the people I met, the stories I helped share and the joy of being part of a publication that continues to celebrate our Faith and strengthen our diocesan family.

— Pam Willer, Catholic Life writing and production

Over the last 10 years photographing for Catholic Life, I’ve been given the gift of witnessing faith lived out in quiet but powerful ways. Each assignment has taken me across the Diocese of La Crosse, where the miles on the road have been more than just travel, they’ve been journeys to meet people whose lives show hope, sacrifice and resilience.

I remember Mary, one of my first assignments, who fed the hungry through her mobile pantry, embodying a spirit as nourishing as the food she served. I think of Betty and Duane, whose steadfast faith carried them through cancer and hard times on the farm and of a healing story where prayer brought new life into a family’s struggle.

Covering “For the Least of My People” opened my eyes to the quiet generosity of men and women who care for those without shelter, offering food, a place to rest and dignity in the face of hardship. In the summer of 2024, I spent a week following the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage across the diocese. It was one of the most moving assignments I’ve had. The early mornings, the long days and the quiet prayers along the way all revealed just how strong people’s faith can be.

What I remember most is the kindness of the people who opened their doors and welcomed me into their lives. While sitting in kitchens, living rooms or church pews, I’ve witnessed how everyday lives can demonstrate remarkable strength and grace. Photographing these moments has been humbling, but the true privilege has been simply being present, listening, learning and spending time together.

Looking back, this decade of storytelling has not only shaped my work as a photographer but has also reminded me repeatedly that every person’s story matters and deserves to be shared.

— Mike Lieurance, Catholic Life photographer

Being a writer on the Catholic Life team has been a great honor for me. From the first issue of Catholic Life in 2015, I was blessed to listen to the stories of people strong in their Catholic Faith and then share those stories with the people in the Diocese of La Crosse.

Whether the story was about strife or joy, pain or healing, darkness or light, each person I interviewed has lifted me in my Faith and strengthened my belief that Christ is among us. Each issue of this magazine is a testament to the power of God in our lives.

— Mary Kay McPartlin, Catholic Life writer

It has been a true joy writing for Catholic Life for the past decade (and The Catholic Times before that). I am grateful for this opportunity to meet the faithful around the diocese and then have the honor of sharing their stories. I have especially been inspired by stories of converts entering the Faith and their zeal for the treasure they have found. Perhaps my favorite stories to write have been the historical accounts of diocesan parishes featured during the sesquicentennial in 2018 and more recently about our bygone diocesan seminary. The process of researching and deep diving into the past has ignited in me a love of local history and how to preserve and share it.”— Amy Eichsteadt, Catholic Life writer