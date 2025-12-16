A historic pilgrimage brings Our Lady’s love and Christ’s grace to Wisconsin

By Father Tim Oudenhoven

On Dec. 9, 1531, only Mary could have imagined the impact her apparitions would have. Were not 9 million conversions in just one decade miracle enough? Hardly. Almost five centuries later, Mary continues to inspire nearly 40 million pilgrims each year in her Sacred Little House at Tepeyac. Yet Our Lady still desires to do more,

so that all may come to know her Son.

As the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe approaches, many feel Mary’s passion, her longing that all her children come to know her personal love for them. Over a decade ago, a group of “Guadalupanos” sought a way to share the love and peace of Guadalupe with the world. Their vision became the international pilgrimage of our Pilgrim Mother—Madre Peregrina.

From Mexico to the Midwest

This past August, I had the honor of assisting the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Ill., with the arrival of the Pilgrim Mother image from Mexico on her first stop. The air was filled with excitement—though the undertaking was not without challenges. Ironically, Our Lady of Guadalupe was detained by customs for a couple of days due to a documentation issue. The holdup added to the anticipation, and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure everything was ready for Mary’s arrival.

The pilgrimage began with a massive outdoor Mass. Sadly, many who tried to attend were unable to enter, as lines of cars stretched for miles in every direction. The Mass, attended by more than 7,000 people, featured moving homilies by Monsignor Diego Monroy, emeritus rector of the shrine in Mexico, and Father Ezequiel Sanchez, rector of the Des Plaines Shrine. After a liturgy that felt like a glimpse of eternity, a procession began to venerate the Pilgrim Mother image in the adjacent chapel.

As a concelebrant, I was blessed to be at the front of the line and witness the blessing of the image. Veneration continued long into the night as thousands offered their prayers.

There is no doubt that my life and priestly ministry have been deeply guided by Mary in her apparitions at Tepeyac. I have been blessed to visit Mexico many times. It was in front of her, as a priest of three months, that I received confirmation of my priestly vocation and my mission to work with the immigrants of our diocese.

I have stood close to her miraculous image and spent hours photographing her in high detail. Mary allowed me to pursue a doctorate dedicated to her and to her message of evangelization. Yet, even with all this, what I experienced that week in Chicago was on another level entirely.

Grace Poured Out Through Pilgrimage

The next morning, thousands of pilgrims lined up to encounter the Pilgrim Mother who had traveled from Mexico to them. Their faces were filled with hope and devotion. Many carried pictures of loved ones—the sick, the elderly and those who had fallen away from God’s grace. The team from Mexico led the pilgrims in an immersive prayer experience, complete with original hymns composed for Our Lady of Guadalupe.

During the retelling of the apparitions, the curtain before the image was drawn back. Gasps, applause and tears filled the air as the reality of Mary’s love washed over her children. Amid thousands of flowers and whispered prayers, her desire for hope and peace became realized. Everyone left changed by her maternal touch.

Such a simple, humble act of pilgrimage was bringing forth countless graces. I was blessed to remain and assist with the Pilgrim Image for the rest of the week. I joked that this was the only kind of vacation I knew how to take!

On my last day, however, I discovered why I was truly there. Martín, the director of the worldwide pilgrimage, told me he wanted to bring the image to my parish in Wisconsin. I was stunned. I had never imagined that we could be part of Mary’s journey. After further conversation, a plan was made to welcome her throughout Wisconsin.

Our Lady Comes to Wisconsin!

On Feb. 18, 2025, Our Pilgrim Mother will begin her journey to Wisconsin, starting in Milwaukee, then visiting Fond du Lac, Green Bay, La Crosse and Madison. She will be in La Crosse at the Holy Cross Diocesan Center from Thursday, March 12 to Wednesday, March 17. She will then travel to St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls, where I am currently pastor, from Thursday, March 18 through Wednesday, April 5, spending Holy Week in our diocese.

The apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe have not ended. Her miraculous image remains a living apparition for all who come before her. She once said, “Am I not here, I who have the honor to be your mother?” Mary is coming to us in pilgrimage so that we might imitate her by making our own pilgrimage to encounter her.

Some might ask, “What’s the big deal?” Looking into the eyes of thousands, I can attest that what Mary is accomplishing through this international pilgrimage is nothing short of miraculous. She desired that a new church be built at Tepeyac where everyone could be healed and come to know her Son through the sacraments. Mary is coming, full of grace, to heal and inspire us and those we love.

Please visit www.guadalupewi.org or use your smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code to the right for more information. Flyers and bulletin announcements will be sent to all parishes in the diocese. Each visit will include a 1½-hour experience with an immersive digital presentation, prayer and time for veneration, along with special Masses and devotions.

Our Lady has come to our land to visit us in this time. She desires to do more than we ask and holds a hope beyond our pain, doubts and shame.

Mary is here! Please do not miss her visit. She has come from Heaven to show us who we are—and how we are meant to live.¡Viva la Virgen de Guadalupe!