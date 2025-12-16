Sent Forth in Faith: A Parish on Mission At Queen of the Apostles School in Tomah, faith put into action has brought renewal, growth and joy.

Story by Dan Rislove

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, things looked bleak for Queen of the Apostles School in Tomah. Enrollment had dropped to 93 students, and the middle school classes had only three or four students each. The parish felt it had no choice but to close the middle school and focus on educating the remaining elementary students. It was a painful decision. To parishioners and parents, it seemed the sun was setting yet again on another Catholic school.

But as Ecclesiastes reminds us, while the sun sets, it also rises. Fast forward to 2025: the school has become a ray of hope for the parish, with plans underway to restore a full middle school this fall. To accommodate the newly resurrected middle school, Queen of the Apostles is preparing to construct two new classrooms through a capital campaign. The additional space is needed to serve both the middle school and the growing 3K and 4K programs already in place. The parish also plans to expand its ministries into the new building.

This is the story of how Queen of the Apostles has met its challenges head-on with a spirit of hope—choosing to grow with confidence in the future rather than give in to discouragement. It is, above all, a story of hope, faith and renewal.

From Hope to Action

When Debra Pfab became principal of Queen of the Apostles School in 2020, the parish had just agreed to close its middle school. She knew she had work ahead of her. That same summer, Monsignor David Kunz was appointed pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish. Monsignor Kunz had previously served as both principal and teacher, bringing with him valuable experience and expertise in school leadership. Together, Debra and Monsignor Kunz met to discuss the school’s future and create an action plan.

Their first goal was to restore the school’s accreditation, which had lapsed due to the time and resources required to maintain it. Once accreditation was complete, they planned to apply for participation in Wisconsin’s School Choice program, which allows parents to receive vouchers to offset the cost of tuition—making Catholic education more financially accessible to families.

While working toward accreditation and School Choice approval, Debra launched a 3K program for the school’s youngest learners. Over time, these children would move naturally into the elementary grades, creating a steady stream of new students already accustomed to their teachers and classrooms.

To enrich the faith formation of the youngest students, Jon Burbach, the parish’s director of religious education, received training in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS) program and invited several parishioners to join him. For those unfamiliar with CGS, it is a Montessori-based approach to catechesis that helps children ages three to six encounter the faith in an “atrium,” a room filled with hands-on activities for young children, such as miniature altars and biblical playsets. This fall, the youngest students will begin CGS sessions in a beautiful, newly designed atrium.

Once Queen of the Apostles established the 3K program, restored accreditation and entered the School Choice program, the community responded enthusiastically. Through word of mouth, parents shared their appreciation for the excellent teaching, small class sizes and innovative programs. Enrollment began to climb—from 93 students in fall 2020 to 155 this year. This represents an incredible growth of nearly 67 percent.

With the increase came the opportunity to expand grades. Sixth grade returned in 2024–25, followed by seventh grade this year. Next fall, the addition of an eighth-grade class will bring Queen of the Apostles back to where it was before the pandemic. The question is no longer how to survive, but how to make room for the abundance of new students God has sent.

Continuity of Effort and Enthusiastic Support

Monsignor Kunz, having set the parish and school on the road to success, received senior priest status in the summer of 2025. His successor, Father Ethan Hokamp, now has the responsibility of finding a solution to the lack of classroom space in the current building. After consulting families about a possible capital campaign to add more space to the school, Father Hokamp found a majority of enthusiastic support. Building on the momentum of the restored seventh grade class, the parish launched a campaign to fund the needed expansion.

Queen of the Apostles School shares a single building with St. Mary Church. Currently, all grades from 3K through seventh fit within the existing space—just barely. This is made possible only because the fifth-grade class now meets in the former music room. By next fall, temporary classrooms will be necessary until the new addition is ready for use. The plan calls for two additional classrooms on the first floor and enlarging another existing classroom.

The parish will benefit as well. The second floor will include new office space and a conference room, allowing parish staff to work together rather than being scattered throughout the school. According to Father Hokamp, the purpose is to “set up the parish to succeed” by creating space for both the school and the growing list of parish ministries that need meeting and office space. The goal is to break ground in the spring and complete construction by October or November 2026.

The building project has generated hope and excitement throughout the parish community. Parishioners and parents have given generously of their time and treasure. Even the students have joined in by sending letters to family and friends asking for support and creating cards to thank donors for their generosity.

Going Out on Mission … with the Lord in the Lead

Already, even without the extra space, the school is thriving in its mission to provide a strong foundation in Catholic education. Students at Queen of the Apostles attend religion class daily and participate in the sacrifice of Mass twice a week. On the first Friday of each month, they spend the morning in adoration and Benediction before the Blessed Sacrament. Soon, First Friday Adoration will extend throughout the day, with each class taking a turn to keep company with Jesus. The entire school will then gather for Benediction at the end of the day.

A renewed spirit of evangelization is at work as well. Not all students are Catholic, but several non-Catholic students and parents have expressed interest in joining the Church. As a result, Deacon Bob Riedl now leads a thriving Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) program.Giving credit where it’s due, Debra attributes the school’s renewal to “God working through all of this and through all of us.” Though there is still work to be done, God’s love and mercy have been clearly on display during the trials and triumphs of the past five years. Queen of the Apostles Parish and School stand as a testament to how the Holy Spirit works through His faithful servants to bring people closer to Christ.