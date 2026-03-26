Amy finds the light and peace of Jesus Christ

Ann Lankford

Director of the Office for Catechesis and Evangelization

Amy Vang’s journey to the Catholic Church is a story of struggle, faith and transformation. Growing up in a Hmong animist household, she never thought much about God or prayer. Though she had Christian friends who shared stories of Jesus, she never personally prayed or expressed gratitude for the blessings in her life. Now, looking back, Amy describes her life as one marked by chaos in her heart.

Several years before beginning the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) process to become Catholic, Amy experienced a period of intense fear and anxiety. Night terrors plagued her, and she constantly felt unsafe, even in her own home. “I didn’t feel protected,” she recalls. “I felt like someone was watching me, but I didn’t tell anyone because I was afraid they would think I was crazy.” Her fear became so severe that developed sleep paralysis, making it nearly impossible to rest at night. For three years, Amy struggled silently, feeling that nothing could bring her peace.

Her family tried every solution they could think of. Amy started wearing several strings as amulets on her ankles and neck, and her family hung a cloth on her bedroom door. These were traditional methods to ward off evil. Still, nothing helped. Eventually, Amy realized that these measures could not heal her heart or mind. “I knew I could not live like this,” she said. “The traditions I had grown up with weren’t working.”

Amy’s aunt and uncle, Pang and Kue Moua, had converted to Catholicism several years earlier and gently guided her toward a new path. They invited her to join them for Mass at St. Patrick Church in Onalaska. Though it took a year for her to accept the invitation, the moment Amy stepped into the church for the first time, she experienced a profound sense of warmth and light. “I didn’t know His name at the time, but I experienced His embrace and later came to know Him as Jesus.”

“The peace and warmth wrapped around me like a baby being cuddled. Everything was new and the Mass was hard to follow, but it was beautiful to be there, and I felt this was the right path.” She immediately encouraged her family to join her on this journey, though in Hmong culture, major decisions like this require the agreement of parents and grandparents. Amy’s family needed another year to come to a decision.

During that year, Amy continued to experience night terrors and persistent fear. She tried to stay positive, but her inner life remained chaotic. Finally, she spoke openly with her parents: “If you will convert with me, I will be happy.” Her parents agreed, saying, “Let’s do this together.”

The OCIA Journey

Amy’s introduction to the OCIA process began at home, where she and her family met with Father Sam McCarty for a home blessing. Afterward, the family met with the coordinator of the Hmong Ministry to learn more about the Catholic faith. Initially excited but uncertain, Amy and her family gradually grew more comfortable with the Church’s teachings and practices.

Amy learned these foundational Catholic teachings and developed a personal prayer life through the process. “I began to speak to Jesus about my troubles and to thank Him for His daily gifts,” she shared. Now, she prays morning and night, often conversing with Jesus throughout the day, trusting Him to guide her steps. Her family also prays a decade of the Rosary together, helping them understand Bible stories and how they are relevant to their daily lives. Over time, Amy’s relationship with Jesus deepened, and she developed a special devotion to Mary, speaking to her as a spiritual mother and guide.

A Transformative Experience at the Cathedral

One of the most memorable moments of Amy’s journey was attending the Rite of Election at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse where the Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, celebrated Mass and welcomed her into the Faith. “Being at the cathedral—the Mother Church of the Diocese of La Crosse—my heart felt peaceful and filled with light,” she said. All the stress she had carried, from schoolwork to personal fears, seemed to vanish. “During the Rite of Election and throughout my time at the cathedral, Bishop Battersby made me, my parents and sister feel like we were being welcomed into the family of God,” she recounted.

Receiving the Sacraments at the Easter Vigil

The 2025 Easter Vigil marked the culmination of Amy’s journey into the Catholic Faith. Along with her parents and sister, she participated in the sacred rites with excitement and reverence. As the Easter candle was lit, and its light shared from person to person, the church gradually filled with the radiance of the risen Christ. “It was so beautiful,” Amy recalls. “It will forever be etched in my memory.”

When the holy water touched her forehead during baptism, Amy felt a profound transformation. “The fear and anger I had carried for so long suddenly lifted,” she said. This experience filled her with thankfulness to God for this incredible gift of becoming His beloved daughter. Amy was deeply moved to see the faces of so many people in the parish community sharing in her joy.

Receiving holy Communion for the first time was a moment of awe and deep intimacy with Jesus. “I felt cherished by Him,” Amy shared. “My heart became a holy temple for Christ, and my eyes filled with tears as I finally received Jesus along with the parish family.

Today, Amy eagerly participates in Mass every Sunday. “Being deeply united with Jesus makes my day lighter and more peaceful,” she said. “Jesus strengthens me with His grace and is the source of my joy.”

A Testimony to the Power of God’s Love

Amy describes the changes in her family as profound. “Our family bond has never been stronger,” she said. “We pray together and discuss our faith regularly. We are more grateful and have learned to love and respect each other. Before this, I took family members for granted.”

Reflecting on her personal transformation, Amy said, “I feel safe and protected, truly grateful to Jesus Christ for how He can change a person’s life. What I experienced was very painful, and I never want to go back. Jesus saved me from the darkness. He pulled me out of quicksand and mud. I couldn’t pull myself out, but He did. I always want to remain in the light of Jesus’ embrace.”

Amy’s relationship with Jesus has grown into one of trust, intimacy and joy. “At first, it was awkward to open myself to Him, but now He is like a best friend and my Savior,” she shared. “When I talk to Him about anything, He listens and accepts me for who I am.”

She credits her family mentors and parish community for supporting her journey. “I am proud and thankful to have become Catholic at St. Patrick Parish with my family. Monsignor Steven Kachel, Father Timothy Reither and my aunt and uncle played a huge role in helping me and welcoming me into God’s family. I want to tell everyone I know about how Jesus saved me and how He can save them through His Church.”

Amy’s story is a testimony to the power of God’s love, the deepening of faith and prayer and the witness of the parish community. From the chaos and fear that once filled her life, she now lives a life of light, peace and deep union with Jesus. Let us pray that, like Amy, we become more open to the light of Christ, receptive to His grace to take the steps, sometimes difficult, to grow closer to Him and willing to share that light with those around us.