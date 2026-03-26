From the Desert to the Dawn

The journey from Lent through the Triduum to Easter begins in the desert. It is a season of starkness and stripping away and where we confront our own poverty and need for a savior. This path leads us eventually to the triduum, the silence of the cross and the expectant waiting at the tomb. Finally, this journey breaks into the radiant light of the Resurrection. It is a progression from shadow to salvation.

St. John Damascene taught, “the beauty of the images moves me to contemplation, as a meadow delights the eyes and secretly infuses the soul with the glory of God.” In including the beautiful visual stories of the faith unfolding across the diocese, you are invited to contemplate and let your soul be infused. Ultimately, these images ground us in the Truth: the historical and eternal reality of Christ’s victory over death. Through the lens, we see that the visible world is a sacramental sign, pointing us toward the invisible glory of the Kingdom.