Child Abuse Awareness Month: April 2026

Teresa Brown

Director of the Office for Safe Environment

The Diocese of La Crosse, like many other dioceses across the U.S., recognizes April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month is dedicated to raising awareness of child abuse and neglect. It is an opportunity to promote awareness and to help ensure our children have a safe place to play, study and worship. It is a vital time to understand the importance of safeguarding all children, not just today, but always.

The Diocese of La Crosse is committed to ensuring the safety of children, vulnerable adults and all those in our care throughout the year, not just during April.

One of the greatest challenges the Church faces has been the realization that the faith environments provided for our children were not always safe. What were we missing that this was able to happen? We lacked awareness, failed to understand the impact, missed warning signs or red flags and, most importantly, failed to respond effectively.

Safe Environment’s goal is to promote a culture of safety within the Church. Everyone deserves a place where they can work, learn and worship that is safe: free from harassment, bullying and abuse. Creating a safe environment at a parish or school is a fundamental ministry.

When we implement Safe Environment training in our parishes and schools, we are empowering people to recognize and respond to potential abuse situations. Effective training fosters trust, creating an atmosphere where everyone feels safe and secure.

The Office for Safe Environment oversees the diocese’s training programs, which are in accordance with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.”

The USCCB established this charter and its comprehensive set of procedures in June 2002 to address allegations of sexual abuse of minors against Catholic clergy. It also provides guidelines for reconciliation, healing, accountability and preventing future abuse. The Charter’s policies and procedures were reviewed and revised in 2005, 2011 and most recently 2018.

Our Safe Environment program ensures a secure environment by rigorously screening and training all clergy members, employees and volunteers who work with children and young people. We offer both online and in-person educational programs and resource materials to educate those who work with our youth. Even parent volunteers at diocesan schools and parish sites undergo training and screening, leaving no stone unturned in our commitment to safety.

Following Article 12 of the charter, our diocese offers both in-person and online training and education to maintain a safe environment for children, youth and vulnerable adults. We also offer background checks in English and Spanish.

Annually, clergy, employees and volunteers receive training to help them recognize and respond to signs of abuse. Reporting procedures are reviewed to maintain a safe environment for children and vulnerable adults so that they may learn and worship in a safe and welcoming place.

All students in our diocese’s Catholic schools or religious education programs participate in yearly youth training, unless a parent chooses to opt out. These faith-based, age-appropriate lessons help children create healthy relationships. The training also teaches them how to recognize and report abuse or harmful situations to a trusted adult.

Most importantly, they are taught that they are made in the image of Jesus. Dignity and respect for themselves and others is key because each of us is a child of God.

Parents are encouraged to continue the conversation at home with their children to reinforce what they have learned.

The diocese created “The Green Book,” Child Abuse Policy and Procedures of the Diocese of La Crosse in 2003. The book was updated in 2011 and in 2019. This book can be found at all parishes and schools as well as on the diocesan website. This book applies to all priests and deacons appointed to serve in the Diocese of La Crosse by the bishop. It outlines the policies and procedures regarding the reporting and investigation of complaints of sexual abuse of minors by clergy members.

During 2024-25, over 2,700 paid staff and 4,200 volunteers received Safe Environment training at parishes or schools. We also taught our Safe Environment Program to 12,838 students in grades 1 through 12. The clergy completed their training at Priest Unity Days, Fall Ministry Days and a dinner with the bishop, deacons and their wives.

The Safe Environment program also completes a yearly audit required by the USCCB and the “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.” Every diocese and eparchy in the U.S participates in an annual audit. An on-site audit is conducted every three years. Since the first audit, the Diocese of La Crosse has unfailingly met the requirements and passed each audit.

Creating and maintaining a safe environment is not just a commitment of the parishes and schools of the Diocese of La Crosse but a shared responsibility of our entire faith community.

It is a fundamental ministry of the church. We all strive to keep all of God’s children safe and protected while in our care, reinforcing the importance of our shared efforts in this crucial task.

To show your support for Child Abuse Awareness Month, consider wearing blue on Fridays in April. Place pinwheels in your yard as a reminder of those that have been harmed. Sunday, April 26 is the day for all faith communities to pray for children who are victims of abuse or neglect and for those that desperately need the help to stop being an abuser.

We can help our children thrive by working together to prevent abuse before it happens.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger of harm, immediately call 911.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, report your concerns to child protective services or local law enforcement.

Prayer for Healing Victims of Abuse

God of endless love,

ever caring, ever strong, always present, always just:

You gave your only Son to save us by the blood of his cross.

Gentle Jesus, shepherd of peace, join to your own suffering

the pain of all who have been hurt in body, mind, and spirit

by those who betrayed the trust placed in them.

Hear the cries of our brothers and sisters who have been gravely harmed,

and the cries of those who love them.

Soothe their restless hearts with hope, steady their shaken spirits with faith.

Grant them justice for their cause, enlightened by your truth.

Holy Spirit, comforter of hearts, heal your people’s wounds

and transform brokenness into wholeness.

Grant us the courage and wisdom, humility and grace, to act with justice.

Breathe wisdom into our prayers and labors.

Grant that all harmed by abuse may find peace in justice.

We ask this through Christ, our Lord. Amen.