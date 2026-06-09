2026 Ordination to the Diaconate

On Saturday, June 6, Bishop Gerard W. Battersby ordained Mr. Emilio Alvarez, Mr. Patrick Brueggen, Mr. Jonathon Burbach, Mr. Patrick Conley, Mr. Randall Myszka and Mr. James Nowicki to the Order of Diaconate.

Deacon Alex Kren and Deacon John Zweber will continue their formation in anticipation of priestly ordination next year. The following men will serve as permanent deacons, providing an invaluable service to the pastors of the parishes where they are appointed. Some of the ways they assist include: visiting the sick and the homebound, preparing couples for marriage, teaching in the RCIA and faith formation programs, preaching the Gospel, administering baptism, officiating at weddings and wakes, assisting at the altar and carrying out administrative tasks.

Deacon Emilio B. Alvarez, is appointed to serve as Director of Campus Ministry at Viterbo University.

Deacon Patrick C. Brueggen, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Holmen.

Deacon Jonathon P. Burbach, is appointed to serve as Deacon at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah.

Deacon Patrick C. Conley, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Parish in Thorp and Holy Rosary Parish in Owen.

Deacon Randall J. Myszka, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar and Holy Family Parish in Poniatowski.

Deacon James P. Nowicki, upon ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Athens and St. Thomas Parish in Milan.

Below is the video of the ordination Mass.