The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

Mr. James A. Reider, Diocesan Finance Officer, has submitted his resignation, and it has been accepted, effective Feb. 27, 2026.

Mr. Andrew D. Brannon, Chief Financial Officer, is appointed Diocesan Finance Officer for a term of five years, effective March 1, 2026.

The Reverend Monsignor William A. Dhein, Vicar General, Moderator of the Curia, and Chancellor is released from his responsibilities as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia effective March 9, 2026, while retaining his appointment as Chancellor. He is appointed Episcopal Delegate to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, effective March 9, 2026, with continued residence at the Holy Cross Diocesan Center.

Mr. Andrew D. Brannon, Diocesan Finance Officer, is also appointed Director of Mission Alignment for the Diocese of La Crosse, effective March 16, 2026.

Deacon Timothy J. Betker, serving as Deacon at St. Ladislaus Parish in Bevent and St. Joseph Parish in Galloway, has requested a leave of absence for personal reasons, and that has been granted effective immediately.

The Reverend Samuel C. McCarty, Parochial Administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, is also appointed Priest Moderator of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, with continued residence at St. Francis of Assisi Parish rectory in Ellsworth, effective May 18, 2026.

The Very Reverend Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk, Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau and Dean of the Wausau Deanery, is granted a sabbatical May 18 to Aug. 24, 2026.

The Reverend Woodrow H. Pace, Pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau and Chaplain to Newman Middle School and Newman High School in Wausau, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau and Acting Dean of the Wausau Deanery from May 18 to Aug. 24, 2026.

Deacon Gerald T. Rynda is appointed Parish Director of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, effective May 18, 2026.

The Reverend Joseph Albert Saleth, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, is released from his responsibilities at the parish in order to return to his home diocese, effective May 18, 2026.

The Very Reverend Samuel A. Martin, Vicar General and Vicar for Clergy, is also appointed to part-time studies in Canon Law at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., effective June 1, 2026.

The Reverend Rajendran Anandan, Associate Pastor of St. Lawrence Parish and Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, both in Wisconsin Rapids, and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St. John the Baptist Parish in Cooks Valley, with residence at St. John the Baptist Parish rectory in Cooks Valley, effective July 1, 2026.

Reverend Kurt J. Apfelbeck, Vice Chancellor and Diocesan Archivist, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish in Plum City and St. Joseph Parish in Arkansaw, effective May 5, 2026. He will be released from his responsibilities as Vice Chancellor and Diocesan Archivist and appointed Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Plum City and St. Joseph Parish in Arkansaw, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Donald J. Bauer, Pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Hillsboro and St. Jerome Parish in Wonewoc, is appointed Pastor of St. Henry Parish in Eau Galle, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Zacharie Beya Tshingimba, Pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St. Ansgar Parish in Blair, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes in order to return to his home diocese, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Steven J. Brice, Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Stevens Point, is granted the status of senior priest, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Maria Dass Devanesan, with the permission of the Most Reverend Dr. Ambrose Pitchaimuthu, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Elk Mound and St. Joseph Parish in Rock Falls, with residence at St. Joseph Parish rectory in Rock Falls, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Emmanuel S. Famiyeh, Pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Loyal, St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Greenwood, and Holy Family Parish in Willard, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Hillsboro, St. Jerome Parish in Wonewoc, Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley, with residence at St. Aloysius Parish rectory in Hillsboro, effective July 1, 2026.

The Very Reverend Brandon A. Guenther, Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, is also appointed Pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Eastman and Sacred Heart Parish in Wauzeka, with continued residence at Holy Family Parish rectory in Prairie du Chien, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Jeffrey W. Hennes, Pastor of St. Stephen Parish and St. Joseph Parish, both in Stevens Point, is appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish and Sacred Heart Parish, both in Marshfield, with residence at Our Lady of Peace Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Jerome G. Hoeser, Pastor of St. Henry Parish in Eau Galle, is granted the status of senior priest, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Michael Jacob, MSFS, with the permission of the Very Reverend George Thomas Poovathunkal, MSFS, Provincial Superior of the Guwahati Province, is appointed Associate Pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence, St. John the Apostle Parish in Whitehall, St. Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St. Ansgar Parish in Blair, with residence at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish rectory in Independence, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Justin J. Kizewski, Director of Intellectual Formation at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee and Lecturer in Systematic Theology at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Hales Corners, is granted a three-year extension to his assignment, effective July 1, 2026. He retains his appointment as Director of Spiritual Formation in the diocesan Program of Deacon Formation.

The Reverend Michael E. Klos, Pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire, is also appointed Pastor of the Newman Parish in Eau Claire, with continued residence at Sacred Heart Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Alex S. Kren, Associate Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden and Chaplain at Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls is also appointed Associate Pastor of Notre Dame Parish and Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, with residence at Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls, effective July 1, 2026. He retains his assignment as Chaplain at Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls.

Deacon Michael J. Lambrecht is released from his responsibilities as Deacon at St. Alexander Parish in Port Edwards and Sacred Heart Parish in Nekoosa, effective June 30, 2026, and is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Mark Parish in Rothschild and St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Schofield, effective July 1, 2026.

Deacon Kyle E. Lang, upon ordination to the priesthood, will be appointed Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick Parish and the Newman Parish, both in Eau Claire, Chaplain to University Ministry in Eau Claire and Sacramental Assistant to the Hispanic Community in the Altoona area, with residence at Sacred Heart Parish rectory in Eau Claire, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Jerome Patric Maria Francis, Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Weston and St. Florian Parish in Hatley, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes and is granted a six-month sabbatical, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend David J. Nowicki, Associate Pastor of Notre Dame Parish and Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls, and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, is also appointed Associate Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, with continued residence at Notre Dame Parish rectory in Chippewa Falls, effective July 1, 2026. In addition, he is appointed Chaplain at Regis Middle School and Regis High School in Eau Claire, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend John Ofori Domah, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Kendall, St. Patrick Parish in Elroy and St. John the Baptist Parish in Wilton, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes and will be in residence at Immaculate Conception Parish rectory in Eau Claire, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Daniel E. Oudenhoven, Pastor of the Newman Parish in Eau Claire, is appointed Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Stephen Parish and St. Joseph Parish, all in Stevens Point, with residence at St. Stephen Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Timothy L. Oudenhoven, Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, and Director of the Marian Messengers Apostolate, is appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Stephen Parish and St. Joseph Parish, all in Stevens Point, and Chaplain to University Ministry in Stevens Point, with residence at St. Joseph Parish rectory in Stevens Point, effective July 1, 2026. He retains his appointment as Director of the Marian Messengers Apostolate.

The Reverend Chinnappan Pelavendran, Pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Eastman and Sacred Heart Parish in Wauzeka, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes in order to return to his home diocese, effective July 1, 2026.

The Very Reverend Joseph M. Richards, Pastor of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley, and Dean of the Richland Center Deanery, is also appointed Pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Hillsboro and St. Jerome Parish in Wonewoc, and Rector of the Oratory of St. Teresa of Avila in Union Center, with continued residence at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua, effective July 1, 2026.

The Very Reverend Douglas C. Robertson, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish and Sacred Heart Parish, both in Marshfield, and Dean of the Marshfield Deanery, has requested a sabbatical and it has been granted, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Aruldoss Savarimuthu, with the permission of Most Reverend Dr. Ambrose Pitchaimuthu, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Bernard Parish in Abbotsford, St. Mary Parish in Colby and St. Louis Parish in Dorchester, with residence at St. Mary Parish rectory in Colby, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Levi J. Schmitt, Associate Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Altoona and St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in Fall Creek, Chaplain to Regis Middle School and Regis High School in Eau Claire, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Eau Claire area, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 1, 2026.

The Very Reverend Daniel J. Sedlacek, Pastor of Notre Dame Parish and Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, is also appointed Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, with continued residence at Notre Dame Parish rectory in Chippewa Falls, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Matthew M. Szymanski, Associate Pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Anthony de Padua Parish in Loyal, St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Greenwood and Holy Family Parish in Willard, with residence at St. Anthony Parish rectory in Loyal, effective July 1, 2026.

The Very Reverend Georgekutty Thayilkuzhithottu, MSFS, Pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence and St. John the Apostle Parish in Whitehall, is also appointed Pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Ettrick and St. Ansgar Parish in Blair, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Daniel L. Thelen, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield, is appointed Acting Dean of the Marshfield Deanery, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Balraj Thotta Saminathan, Associate Pastor of St. Therese Parish in Schofield and St. Mark Parish in Rothschild, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Kendall, St. Patrick Parish in Elroy and St. John the Baptist Parish in Wilton, with residence at St. Joseph Parish rectory in Kendall, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Junabe Villaflor Villapaz, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Plum City and St. Joseph Parish in Arkansaw, is released from his responsibilities at the parishes effective May 4, 2026, and is appointed Pastor of St. Florian Parish in Hatley and St. Agnes Parish in Weston, with residence at St. Agnes Parish rectory in Weston, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Brian F. Ward, Associate Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St. John the Baptist Parish in Cooks Valley, is appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Eastman and Sacred Heart Parish in Wauzeka, with residence at Holy Family Parish rectory in Prairie du Chien, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Timothy J. Welles, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Elk Mound and St. Joseph Parish in Rock Falls, is appointed Associate Pastor of Notre Dame Parish, St. Charles Borromeo Parish and Holy Ghost Parish, all in Chippewa Falls, St. Bridget Parish in Springfield and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, with residence at Notre Dame Parish rectory in Chippewa Falls, effective July 1, 2026.

The Reverend Daniel R. Williams, Associate Pastor of St. Stephen Parish and St. Joseph Parish, both in Stevens Point, is also appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Stevens Point, with continued residence at St. Stephen Parish rectory, effective July 1, 2026. He retains his assignment as Chaplain at Pacelli Middle School and Pacelli High School in Stevens Point.

The Reverend Yesu Prabhu Balraj, Associate Pastor of St. Bernard Parish in Abbotsford, St. Mary Parish in Colby, and St. Louis Parish in Dorchester, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Paul Parish in New Lisbon, St. James Parish in Camp Douglas and St. Michael Parish in Indian Creek, with residence at St. Paul Parish rectory in New Lisbon, effective Aug. 1, 2026.

The Reverend Peter Raj Mariasamy, Pastor of St. Paul Parish in New Lisbon, St. James Parish in Camp Douglas and St. Michael Parish in Indian Creek, is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, with residence at the parish rectory, effective Aug. 1, 2026.