July 27, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes

the following announcements:

The Very Reverend Woodrow H. Pace, Vicar for Clergy and Director of the Mission Office, is

also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. James the Less Parish in La Crosse, effective

July 27, 2021. His residence will remain at Holy Cross Diocesan Center.



The Reverend Monsignor Jeffrey D. Burrill, has requested a leave of absence for personal

reasons and that request has been granted, effective July 27, 2021.