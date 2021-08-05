The Rite of Admission to Candidacy was Celebrated for Four Seminarians

Pictured from left to right, Matthew Szymanski, John Duranso, Joseph Glatczak, and Brian Ward. The Rite of Admission to Candidacy was celebrated at Christ the King Chapel on August 4th. The Rite of Admission to Candidacy is a formal declaration of study for the priesthood for the Diocese of La Crosse. The four seminarians will be starting their theological formation and education in the fall.