August 17, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes
the following announcements:
The Very Reverend David P. Olson, Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, is also
appointed Dean of the Durand Deanery to complete the three-year term of Father Joseph
Okine-Quartey which began on October 15, 2020, effective August 6, 2021.
The Very Reverend Robert A. Schaller, Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin
Rapids, is also appointed Dean of the Wisconsin Rapids Deanery to complete the three-year
term of Father Gasparraj Valentine Joseph which began on October 15, 2020, effective
August 6, 2021.