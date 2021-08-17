August 17, 2021 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes

the following announcements:



The Very Reverend David P. Olson, Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, is also

appointed Dean of the Durand Deanery to complete the three-year term of Father Joseph

Okine-Quartey which began on October 15, 2020, effective August 6, 2021.



The Very Reverend Robert A. Schaller, Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin

Rapids, is also appointed Dean of the Wisconsin Rapids Deanery to complete the three-year

term of Father Gasparraj Valentine Joseph which began on October 15, 2020, effective

August 6, 2021.