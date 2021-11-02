Remembering the dead of COVID-19

This past year has taken a toll on so many. At times, we wonder how much we are to endure. For those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, these many months have been especially difficult. Death will come to everyone, often with some notice. The speed of this illness and the protocols used to minimize the spread often leaves families isolated and alone. In the midst of this loneliness, where can we go to find peace?

Jesus assures us when He says, “I am the way and the truth and the light.” (Jn. 14:6) We also look to the many saints who are a source of strength. St. Stanislaus Papczynski (1631-1701), canonized in 2016 and founder of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, is a patron of those in mortal danger. His canonization miracle occurred in 2007. Through the intercession of Blessed Stanislaus, physical healing was granted to a Polish woman suffering from pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multiple organ failure and septic shock. Despite doctors having no hope for her recovery, her family prayed for her healing through the intercession of Blessed Stanislaus. Her condition started improving and within three days her lungs were completely normal with no scarring or inflammation.

Another source of strength is the Servant of God Father Joseph Walijewski. Near and dear to the people of Peru and Santa Cruz, Bolivia and a hero of the Diocese of La Crosse, Padre Jose gave hope to so many people who others chose to ignore. He would take people beyond themselves and demonstrate the loving presence of God. He expressed a special love for the poor, forgotten children and the elderly. His burial place at Casa Hogar, Peru, is a place of pilgrimage and peace. Today, through his intercession, we pray for inspiration and energy. It is important to continue to pray for Father Joe’s cause using the prayer below and put your needs under his care.

If you have received an answer to your petition through Fr. Joe’s intercession, please contact the Guild at FrJoesGuild.org.

