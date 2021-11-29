Televised & Livestream Mass Schedule

If you are unable to join your parish church for Mass, consider praying along with other priests, deacons, and faithful throughout the Diocese via the Televised Mass—it is one small way that we can lift our hearts, together, to God!

Live Mass is broadcast from St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral daily and on Sunday. You can watch the live

Mass at diolc.org/live, at youtube.com/dioceseoflacrosse or at facebook.com/diolc at the times listed below.

Recordings of the Mass are posted to diolc.org/live, youtube.com/dioceseoflacrosse and facebook.com/diolc and available anytime and in areas where the televised Mass is not received.

Published in the November 2021 Issue of Catholic Life Magazine