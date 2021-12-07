December 7, 2021 – Official

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes

the following announcement:



The Reverend Brian J. Jazdzewski, Pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire, has

requested a leave of absence to address personal issues surrounding his spiritual and

psychological health and has submitted a letter of resignation as Pastor of the parish. I have

accepted his resignation from the Office of Pastor and granted his request of a leave of

absence effective December 4, 2021.