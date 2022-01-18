PrayforDobbs.com
Join Catholics and other Christians across the land united in prayer
Your Prayers and Sacrifices are Needed!
After 48 years of heartbreaking bloodshed, there is reason to hope the U.S. Supreme Court may at last overturn the infamous Roe v. Wade decision that has cost the lives of more than 61 million unborn children.
If that happens, it will be thanks to decades of prayer and witness on the part of pro-life women and men who have called down God’s grace upon our land.
That prayer and witness have culminated in recent months in “Pray for Dobbs,” an initiative of prayer uniting Catholics and other Christians across the land. It is named for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which is currently before the Supreme Court. It centers on a 2018 Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks (see the “Timeline” on the next page).
This is an urgent call to each of us to pray, to fast, to offer sacrifices. Amid the darkness of our troubled times, this is a shining opportunity. Between now and June, let us together ask God to touch the minds and hearts of the Supreme Court justices, that they might untwist the contorted reading of our nation’s Constitution that has led to so much anguish and killing. In Him, truly, all things are possible.
Chris Ruff, Director of the Office for Ministries and Social Concerns
Published in the January/February 2022 Issue of Catholic Life Magazine
Answer the Call
From now to June, consider, as individuals, families & parishes:
Praying a daily rosary
Praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy
Practicing Friday fast & abstinence
Offering your sufferings & sacrifices
The fall of the Berlin Wall? Impossible! … Until 1989.
Overturn Roe v. Wade? Impossible! … Until 2022?
Timeline leading up to the Dobbs Case
|January-March 2018
|Mississippi legislature introduces, debates, and passes 15-week law (HB 1510)
|March 19, 2018
|Mississippi Governor Bryant signs HB 1510; Mississippi’s lone abortion clinic immediately sues to block enforcement
|March 20, 2018
|Federal district court in Mississippi temporarily blocks law
|November 20, 2018
|Federal district court rules that Mississippi law is unconstitutional
|March 2019
|Attorneys file amicus brief in Fifth Circuit on behalf of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant in support of the 15-week law
|December 13, 2019
|Fifth Circuit upholds lower court ruling
|June 15, 2020
|Mississippi petitions Supreme Court to review Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health
|May 17, 2021
|Supreme Court grants review
|December 1, 2021
|Oral arguments heard
|June 2022
|Opinion expected
Pray for the Justices!
Between now and their decision in June, let us pray and sacrifice every day for each Supreme Court Justice by name. Let us ask God to give them the grace, wisdom and courage to stand on the side of life and of the Constitution as written, overturning Roe v. Wade.