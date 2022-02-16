February 15, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes

the following announcements:



The Reverend Kevin C. Louis, Pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River,

is also appointed Priest Moderator of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, effective February 11,

2022.



Deacon Gerald T. Rynda, serving as Deacon at St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, is also appointed

Primary Assistant to the Priest Moderator of St. Joseph Parish in Prescott, effective

February 11, 2022.



Deacon Richard M. Rozumalski, serving as Deacon at St. Wenceslaus Parish in Milladore, St.

Michael Parish in Junction City, and St. Bartholomew Parish in Mill Creek, has requested the

status of Senior Deacon and it was granted, effective February 1 , 2022.