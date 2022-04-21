Divine Mercy Sunday Devotions

April 24 (unless otherwise noted)
CHIPPEWA FALLS
Notre Dame Church, 117 Allen St.
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Veneration of the Image of the Divine Mercy | Adoration | Confession | Prayers
COLBY
St. Mary Help of Christians Church, 205 S. 2nd St.
April 23 | 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Eucharistic Adoration | Sacrament of Confession I Praise and Worship | Chaplet of Divine Mercy I Holy Mass | Veneration of the Image of the Divine Mercy
EDGAR
St. John the Baptist Church,
103 N. 4th Ave.
1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Divine Mercy Message | Video | Confessions | Chaplet of Divine Mercy
HALDER
St. Patrick Church,
136058 Halder Dr., Mosinee
1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Prayer and Reconciliation | Sacrament of Confession | Eucharistic Adoration | Chaplet of Divine Mercy
INDEPENDENCE
Ss. Peter and Paul Church,
36028 Osseo Rd.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament | Adoration | Confession | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Benediction
LA CROSSE
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5250 Justin Rd.
9:30 a.m. Traditional Latin Mass |
11 a.m. Mass in Spanish | 1 p.m. Mass in English | Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Blessing with First-Class Relic of St. Faustina | Benediction | Confessions in English and Spanish 9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Carts will be available to bring guests to the shrine church. For more information, please call 877.799.4059.
St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral,
530 Main St.
10:30 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed at diolc.org/live
MARATHON
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 712 Market St.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Prayer | Reflection | Chaplet of Divine Mercy
PITTSVILLE
St. Joachim Church, 5312 3rd Ave.
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Prayer and Reconciliation | Sacrament of Confession | Eucharistic Adoration | Chaplet of Divine Mercy
POLONIA
Sacred Heart Church,
7379 Church St., Custer
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mass | Eucharistic Adoration | Confession | Speaker | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Eucharistic Procession | Mass
TOMAH
St. Mary Church, 303 W. Monroe St.
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sacrament of Reconciliation | Chaplet of Divine Mercy
WAUSAU
Holy Name of Jesus Church,
1104 S. 9th Ave.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Eucharistic Adoration | Confessions | Talk on Divine Mercy | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Benediction