Divine Mercy Sunday Devotions

April 24 (unless otherwise noted)

CHIPPEWA FALLS

Notre Dame Church, 117 Allen St.

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Veneration of the Image of the Divine Mercy | Adoration | Confession | Prayers

COLBY

St. Mary Help of Christians Church, 205 S. 2nd St.

April 23 | 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eucharistic Adoration | Sacrament of Confession I Praise and Worship | Chaplet of Divine Mercy I Holy Mass | Veneration of the Image of the Divine Mercy

EDGAR

St. John the Baptist Church,

103 N. 4th Ave.

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Divine Mercy Message | Video | Confessions | Chaplet of Divine Mercy

HALDER

St. Patrick Church,

136058 Halder Dr., Mosinee

1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Prayer and Reconciliation | Sacrament of Confession | Eucharistic Adoration | Chaplet of Divine Mercy

INDEPENDENCE

Ss. Peter and Paul Church,

36028 Osseo Rd.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament | Adoration | Confession | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Benediction

LA CROSSE

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5250 Justin Rd.

9:30 a.m. Traditional Latin Mass |

11 a.m. Mass in Spanish | 1 p.m. Mass in English | Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Blessing with First-Class Relic of St. Faustina | Benediction | Confessions in English and Spanish 9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Carts will be available to bring guests to the shrine church. For more information, please call 877.799.4059.

St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral,

530 Main St.

10:30 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed at diolc.org/live

MARATHON

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 712 Market St.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Prayer | Reflection | Chaplet of Divine Mercy

PITTSVILLE

St. Joachim Church, 5312 3rd Ave.

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prayer and Reconciliation | Sacrament of Confession | Eucharistic Adoration | Chaplet of Divine Mercy

POLONIA

Sacred Heart Church,

7379 Church St., Custer

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mass | Eucharistic Adoration | Confession | Speaker | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Eucharistic Procession | Mass

TOMAH

St. Mary Church, 303 W. Monroe St.

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sacrament of Reconciliation | Chaplet of Divine Mercy

WAUSAU

Holy Name of Jesus Church,

1104 S. 9th Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Eucharistic Adoration | Confessions | Talk on Divine Mercy | Chaplet of Divine Mercy | Benediction