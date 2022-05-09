Diaconate Ordination 2022

On Saturday, May 7, Bishop William Patrick Callahan ordained Mr. Jonathan Anderson, Mr. Paul Arbanas, Mr. Terrence Bell, Mr. Tony Biolo, Mr. Kevin DeCook, Mr. Todd Hoerter, Mr. Alex Kren, Mr. Anthony Shay, Mr. James Sniadajewski, Mr. John Woehrle and Mr. John Zweber to the Order of Diaconate.

Front row (left to right) Deacon Kren, Deacon Biolo, Deacon Arbanas, Deacon Hoerter, Deacon Shay

Middle row (l-r) Deacon Bell, Deacon Anderson, Deacon Sniadajewski, Deacon Woehrle

Back row (l-r) Deacon DeCook, Deacon Zweber

Deacon Alex Kren and Deacon John Zweber will continue their formation in anticipation of priestly ordination next year. The following men will serve as permanent deacons, providing an invaluable service to the pastors of the parishes where they are appointed. Some of the ways they assist include: visiting the sick and the homebound, preparing couples for marriage, teaching in the RCIA and faith formation programs, preaching the Gospel, administering baptism, officiating at weddings and wakes, assisting at the altar and carrying out administrative tasks.

Deacon Jonathan A. Anderson is appointed to serve as deacon at St. Lawrence Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Rudolph.

Deacon Paul J. Arbanas is appointed to serve as deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Necedah and Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Castle Rock Lake.

Deacon Terrence L. Bell is appointed to serve as deacon at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse.

Deacon Tony C. Biolo is appointed to serve as deacon at Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids.

Deacon Kevin V. DeCook is appointed to serve as deacon at Notre Dame Parish in Chippewa Falls.

Deacon Todd A. Hoerter is appointed to serve as deacon at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Knowlton.

Deacon Anthony F. Shay is appointed to serve as deacon at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley.

Deacon James J. Sniadajewski is appointed to serve as deacon at Sacred Heart Parish in Polonia and Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer.

Deacon John E. Woehrle is appointed to serve as deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth.

Below is the video of the ordination Mass.

Below are pictures from the deacons’ ordination Mass. You can view, share and download the photos for non-commercial use. If the photos are used in a publication, please give attribution to The Diocese of La Crosse.

Photos by Michael Lieurance