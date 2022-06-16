Corpus Christi Processions

June 19 (unless otherwise noted)
Alma Center
Immaculate Conception Church
• 341 W. Main St.
• Saturday, June 18 | after the 4:30 p.m. Mass.
• Procession from the church to the Catholic cemetery.
Cashton
Sacred Heart Church
• 1205 Front St. | after the 10 a.m. Mass.
Chippewa Falls Parishes
St. Charles Borromeo Church to Holy Ghost Church
• Starts at 810 Pearl St | 12:30 p.m.
• Ends at Holy Ghost Church with Benediction.
Hillsboro
St. Aloysius Church
• 545 Prairie Ave. | 3 p.m.
• The procession will begin at the church with four benediction stations along the way.
La Crosse
Blessed Sacrament Church
• 130 Losey Blvd., S. | after the 9 a.m. Mass.
• Breakfast celebration to follow.
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
• 5250 Justin Rd. | after the 1 p.m. Mass.
• Procession through the shrine grounds.
Mauston
St. Patrick Church
• 401 Mansion St. | after the 10 a.m. Mass.
• Procession will go from the church to the park where there will be adoration until 2 p.m.
Necedah
St. Francis of Assisi Church
• 2001 S. Main St. | after the 1:30 p.m. Polish Mass.
Neillsville
St. Mary Church
• 1813 Black River Rd. | after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
• Procession through town with benediction sites.
Rozellville
St. Andrew Church
• 122726 County Road C, Stratford | after the 2 p.m. Mass.
• Procession ends with Benediction.
• Potluck supper to follow: Bring a dish to pass
Wausau
Holy Name of Jesus Church
• 1104 S 9th Ave | after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
