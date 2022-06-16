Corpus Christi Processions

June 19 (unless otherwise noted)

Alma Center

Immaculate Conception Church

• 341 W. Main St.

• Saturday, June 18 | after the 4:30 p.m. Mass.

• Procession from the church to the Catholic cemetery.

Cashton

Sacred Heart Church

• 1205 Front St. | after the 10 a.m. Mass.

Chippewa Falls Parishes

St. Charles Borromeo Church to Holy Ghost Church

• Starts at 810 Pearl St | 12:30 p.m.

• Ends at Holy Ghost Church with Benediction.

Hillsboro

St. Aloysius Church

• 545 Prairie Ave. | 3 p.m.

• The procession will begin at the church with four benediction stations along the way.

La Crosse

Blessed Sacrament Church

• 130 Losey Blvd., S. | after the 9 a.m. Mass.

• Breakfast celebration to follow.

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

• 5250 Justin Rd. | after the 1 p.m. Mass.

• Procession through the shrine grounds.

Mauston

St. Patrick Church

• 401 Mansion St. | after the 10 a.m. Mass.

• Procession will go from the church to the park where there will be adoration until 2 p.m.

Necedah

St. Francis of Assisi Church

• 2001 S. Main St. | after the 1:30 p.m. Polish Mass.

Neillsville

St. Mary Church

• 1813 Black River Rd. | after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

• Procession through town with benediction sites.

Rozellville

St. Andrew Church

• 122726 County Road C, Stratford | after the 2 p.m. Mass.

• Procession ends with Benediction.

• Potluck supper to follow: Bring a dish to pass

Wausau

Holy Name of Jesus Church

• 1104 S 9th Ave | after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Published in the May/June 2022 issue of Catholic Life Magazine