Corpus Christi Processions

This article was posted on: June 16, 2022

June 19 (unless otherwise noted)

Alma Center
Immaculate Conception Church 
•  341 W. Main St.
•  Saturday, June 18 | after the 4:30 p.m. Mass.
•  Procession from the church to the Catholic cemetery.

Cashton
Sacred Heart Church  
•  1205 Front St. | after the 10 a.m. Mass.

Chippewa Falls Parishes
St. Charles Borromeo Church to Holy Ghost Church
•  Starts at 810 Pearl St | 12:30 p.m.
•  Ends at Holy Ghost Church with Benediction.

Hillsboro
St. Aloysius Church  
•  545 Prairie Ave. | 3 p.m.
•  The procession will begin at the church with four benediction stations along the way.

La Crosse
Blessed Sacrament Church 
•  130 Losey Blvd., S. | after the 9 a.m. Mass.
•  Breakfast celebration to follow.

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
•  5250 Justin Rd. | after the 1 p.m. Mass.
•  Procession through the shrine grounds.

Mauston 
St. Patrick Church 
•  401 Mansion St. | after the 10 a.m. Mass.
•  Procession will go from the church to the park where there will be adoration until 2 p.m.

Necedah
St. Francis of Assisi Church 
•  2001 S. Main St. | after the 1:30 p.m. Polish Mass.

Neillsville
St. Mary Church 
•  1813 Black River Rd. | after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
•  Procession through town with benediction sites.

Rozellville
St. Andrew Church 
•  122726 County Road C, Stratford | after the 2 p.m. Mass.
•  Procession ends with Benediction.
•  Potluck supper to follow: Bring a dish to pass

Wausau 
Holy Name of Jesus Church 
•  1104 S 9th Ave | after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Published in the May/June 2022 issue of Catholic Life Magazine

