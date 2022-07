The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the

following announcement:



The Reverend Arivu Mariappan, with the permission of the Most Reverend Dr. Stephen Antony

Pillai, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Sivagangai, is appointed Parochial Administrator

of Guardian Angels Parish in Black River Falls, with residence at the parish rectory, effective

July 5, 2022.