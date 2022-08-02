August 2, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following
announcements:
The Reverend Juan Pedro Roblez Baltazar, Associate Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau
and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Wausau area, is appointed Associate of St.
Bronislava Parish in Plover and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Plover area, with
residence at the parish rectory, effective August 23, 2022.
The Reverend Eric J. Mashak, Associate of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, is appointed Associate
of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, and Chaplain to
Newman Catholic Middle School and High School, with residence at St. Michael Parish rectory,
effective August 23, 2022.
The Reverend Samuel A. Martin, Pastor of Holy Name Parish in Wausau and Chaplain to
Newman Catholic Middle School and High School in Wausau, is released from his
responsibilities as Chaplain at Newman Catholic Middle School and High School, effective
August 23, 2022.
Deacon James D. Trzinski, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in
Almond, effective August 2, 2022.
Mr. Daniel H. Hackel has been dispensed by His Holiness Pope Francis from the obligations of
Sacred Orders including celibacy, effective July 23, 2022.