August 2, 2022 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following

announcements:



The Reverend Juan Pedro Roblez Baltazar, Associate Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau

and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Wausau area, is appointed Associate of St.

Bronislava Parish in Plover and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Plover area, with

residence at the parish rectory, effective August 23, 2022.



The Reverend Eric J. Mashak, Associate of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, is appointed Associate

of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, and Chaplain to

Newman Catholic Middle School and High School, with residence at St. Michael Parish rectory,

effective August 23, 2022.



The Reverend Samuel A. Martin, Pastor of Holy Name Parish in Wausau and Chaplain to

Newman Catholic Middle School and High School in Wausau, is released from his

responsibilities as Chaplain at Newman Catholic Middle School and High School, effective

August 23, 2022.



Deacon James D. Trzinski, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in

Almond, effective August 2, 2022.



Mr. Daniel H. Hackel has been dispensed by His Holiness Pope Francis from the obligations of

Sacred Orders including celibacy, effective July 23, 2022.