September 13 – Officials

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:



The Very Reverend William A. Dhein, Vicar General, Moderator of the Curia and Chancellor, is also appointed Priest Moderator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, effective September 13, 2022.



Deacon Daniel A. Gannon, serving as Deacon at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, is also appointed Primary Assistant to the Priest Moderator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, effective September 13, 2022.