Officials – November 15, 2022

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Thomas F. Lindner, Pastor of St. Anne Parish in Wausau, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Michael Parish and Church of the Resurrection Parish, both in Wausau, with continued residence at St. Anne Parish rectory, effective November 15, 2022.

The Reverend Anbalagan Shanmugam, with the permission of Monsignor I. John Robert, Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Vellore, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Elmwood, Sacred Heart Parish in Spring Valley, and St. Luke Parish in Boyceville, with residence at Sacred Heart Parish rectory in Elmwood, effective November 25, 2022.

The Reverend Robert M. Letona, Parochial Administrator of St. James the Less Parish in La Crosse, is appointed Pastor, effective November 25, 2022.