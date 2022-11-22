Officials – November 22, 2022

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:



The Reverend Monsignor Jeffrey D. Burrill, Parochial Administrator of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem, is appointed Pastor, effective November 22, 2022.

The Reverend Aaron J. Becker, Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska and Chaplain at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Paul Parish in Mosinee, with residence at the parish rectory, effective November 25, 2022.



The Reverend Samuel C. McCarty, Associate Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Roncalli Newman in La Crosse, is also appointed Chaplain at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse, with continued residence at Blessed Sacrament Parish rectory, effective November 25, 2022.



The Reverend Arturo Vigueras, Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Most Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community of the Arcadia area, is also appointed as Administrative Directory for Emmaus Retreats in the Diocese of La Crosse, effective November 22, 2022.



The Reverend Fernando E. Lara-Hernandez, Associate Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Sparta and St. John the Baptist Parish in Summit Ridge, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Sparta area, is also appointed Spiritual Director for Emmaus Retreats in the Diocese of La Crosse, effective November 22, 2022.