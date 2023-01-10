Officials – January 10, 2023

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Very Reverend William A. Dhein, Vicar General, Chancellor, Moderator of the Curia, and Priest Moderator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, is released from his responsibilities as Priest Moderator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, effective January 10, 2023. He retains his other appointments.

Deacon Daniel A. Gannon, Deacon and Primary Assistant to the Priest Moderator at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, is released from his responsibilities as Primary Assistant to the Priest Moderator, effective January 10, 2023. He retains his assignment as Deacon at the parish.

The Reverend William D. Brenna, with the permission of the Most Reverend James P. Powers, Bishop of Superior, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, with residence at the parish rectory, effective January 10, 2023.

Mr. Charles J. Richmond has been dispensed by His Holiness Pope Francis from the obligations of Sacred Orders including celibacy, effective January 2, 2023.

With the permission of the Most Reverend David J. Malloy, Bishop of Rockford, Deacon Edward D. Wendt has been incardinated into the clergy of the Diocese of La Crosse, effective December 30, 2022.