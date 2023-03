The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Joseph M. Richards, Parochial Administrator of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Viroqua and St. Mary Parish in Coon Valley, is appointed Pastor, effective February 28, 2023. His residence will remain at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish rectory in Viroqua.