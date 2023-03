The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

Deacon Russell L. Maples, a Deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, is released from his responsibilities at St. Paul Parish in Mosinee, effective February 21, 2023.

Deacon Norbert J. Brunner, appointed to serve as Deacon at St. John the Baptist Parish in Waunakee (Diocese of Madison), is granted the status of Senior Deacon, effective March 1, 2023.