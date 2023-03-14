Officials

Officials – March 14, 2023

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

Deacon Gregory W. Kaiser, Deacon at St. John the Baptist Parish in Edgar, is granted the status of Senior Deacon, effective March 15, 2023.

