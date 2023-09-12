Officials – September 12, 2023

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Stanislaus Michael Antony, Parochial Administrator of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Parish in Thorp and Holy Rosary Parish in Owen, is appointed Pastor, with continued residence at Holy Rosary Parish rectory, effective September 5, 2023.

The Reverend Anbalagan Shanmugam, Parochial Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Elmwood, Sacred Heart Parish in Spring Valley, and St. Luke Parish in Boyceville, is appointed Pastor, with continued residence at Sacred Heart Parish rectory in Elmwood, effective September 5, 2023.

The Reverend Kyle N. Laylan, Parochial Administrator of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Most Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, is appointed Pastor, with continued residence at Holy Family Parish rectory in Arcadia, effective September 5, 2023.

The Reverend Aaron J. Becker, Parochial Administrator of St. Paul Parish in Mosinee, is appointed Pastor, with continued residence at the parish rectory, effective September 5, 2023.

Mr. Kevin C. Louis has been dispensed by His Holiness Pope Francis from the obligations of Sacred Orders including celibacy, effective September 6, 2023.