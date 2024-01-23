Officials – January 23, 2024

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

Deacon Martin W. Kulak, appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Ellsworth, has requested the status of Senior Deacon and that request is granted effective January 1, 2024.

The following priests have been appointed to the College of Consultors for a five-year term, effective January 4, 2024:

The Reverend Monsignor Joseph G. Diermeier, V.G.

The Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Gorman, V.G.

The Very Reverend William A. Dhein, V.G.

The Reverend Alan M. Guanella

The Reverend Thomas J. Krieg

The Reverend Samuel C. McCarty

The Reverend William G. Menzel