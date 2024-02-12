SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sister Mark O’Loughlin, OP, died Feb. 4, 2024. The funeral Mass was held at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis., Feb. 16, followed by burial in the Motherhouse Cemetery.

Sister Mark made her first profession as a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa Feb. 5, 1954, and her perpetual profession Aug. 5, 1957. Her ministry has been dedicated to teaching, counseling and social work. In Illinois, Sister Mark taught at Trinity High School, River Forest; and Visitation High School, Chicago, where she also served as counselor. She also served as counselor at Visitation Grade School, Chicago; SS. Faith, Hope, and Charity, Winnetka; St. Viator, Arlington Heights; and Weber High School, Chicago. In Wisconsin, Sister Mark also taught in Wyoming at St. Mary, Cheyenne; in the District of Columbia at Dominican High School, Washington, D.C.; and in Wisconsin at Newman High School, Wausau. She received a BA in speech and drama from Rosary College (now Dominican University), River Forest, Ill., and a master’s in social work from Loyola University of Chicago.

Sister Mark was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Kankakee, Ill., to Daniel and Bertha (Roberts) O’Loughlin. Her parents; a brother, Daniel O’Loughlin; and a sister, Marie Monahan, preceded her in death. She is survived by nephews and her Dominican Sisters with whom she shared 69 years of religious life.

Memorials may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI, 53824-9701 or at www.sinsinawa.org/donate online.