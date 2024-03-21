SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sister Mary Lois Carey, OP, died March 19, 2024, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis. Her religious name was Sister Thomaselle. The funeral Mass was held at the Villa March 26, followed by burial in St. Clara Cemetery, Sinsinawa, Wis.

Sister Mary Lois made her first profession as a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa on Aug. 5, 1951, and her perpetual profession on Aug. 5, 1954. She received a BA in history from Rosary College, River Forest, Ill.; an MA in education and elementary administration from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa; and an MA in applied theology from the School of Applied Theology, Berkley, Calif.

Sister Mary Lois’ ministry was dedicated to education and spiritual care.

Sister Mary Lois was born July 2, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Mahon) Carey. Her parents, two sisters, Joyce Simon and Sinsinawa Dominican Sister Cecilia Carey, OP, and two brothers, Robert Carey and John Carey, preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother, Mark Carey, and her Dominican Sisters with whom she shared 72 years of religious life.