Officials – March 26, 2024

His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of La Crosse, effective March 19, 2024.

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, D.D., Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of

La Crosse makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Monsignor Mark R. Pierce requested senior priest status, which has been granted, effective February 29, 2024.

The Reverend Keith J. Kitzhaber is appointed Associate Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Colby, with residence at the parish rectory, effective March 26, 2024.

The Reverend Thomas Nirappel, MSFS, Pastor of St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and St. Mary Parish in Torun, has submitted his letter of resignation as Pastor in order to return to the MSFS Province of Guwahati on April 2, 2024.

Deacon Christopher K. Kabat, from the Diocese of Davenport, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, effective March 26, 2024.