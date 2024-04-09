Officials – April 9, 2024

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend John A. Potaczek, Pastor of St. Peter Parish and St. Casimir Parish, both in Stevens Point, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and St. Casimir Parish in Torun, effective April 3, 2024.

The Reverend Edward J. Shuttleworth, Pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, has resigned as Pastor and has been granted a leave of absence for reasons of health and discernment, effective April 1, 2024.

The Reverend Juan Pedro Roblez Baltazar, Associate Pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Plover area, has been placed on Administrative Leave, effective April 5, 2024.

The Reverend Jeffrey W. Hennes, Pastor of St. Stephen Parish and St. Joseph Parish, both in Stevens Point, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, effective April 1, 2024.