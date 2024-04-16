Officials – April 16, 2024

The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Woodrow H. Pace is appointed Interim Director of Clergy Personnel, effective April 1, 2024.

The following priests are appointed Administrators of their respective deaneries, effective April 4, 2024:

The Rev. Georgekutty Thayilkuzhihottu for the Arcadia Deanery;

The Rev. Jesse D. Burish for the Chippewa Falls Deanery;

The Rev. D. Joseph Redfern for the Durand Deanery;

The Rev. James R. Kurzynski for the Eau Claire Deanery;

The Rev. Msgr. Steven J. Kachel for the La Crosse Deanery;

The Rev. Douglas C. Robertson for the Marshfield Deanery;

The Rev. Rajendran Anandan for the Prairie du Chien Deanery;

The Rev. Joseph M. Richards for the Richland Center Deanery;

The Rev. John A. Potaczek for the Stevens Point Deanery;

The Rev. Peter J. Kieffer for the Thorp Deanery;

The Rev. Eric R. Berns for the Tomah Deanery;

The Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk for the Wausau Deanery;

The Rev. Robert A. Schaller for the Wisconsin Rapids Deanery.

Correction: The Reverend John A. Potaczek, Pastor of St. Peter Parish and St. Casimir Parish, both in Stevens Point, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and Immaculate Conception (St. Mary) Parish in Torun, effective April 3, 2024.