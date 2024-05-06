SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sister Regine Pawelski, OP, died April 26, 2024, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis. The funeral Mass was held there May 6, followed by burial in the St. Clara Cemetery, Sinsinawa, Wis.

Born Rose Pawelski, she worked at Hein Insurance Agency, Stevens Point, Wis., and then earned an RN degree and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wis. She entered the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and made her profession in 1962 as Sr. Regine. Her ministry was dedicated to nursing, though she later earned a BS in religious studies. In Wisconsin, she served as director of the health center for 11 years and provided family care in Mosinee.

Sister Regine was born May 18, 1933, in Knowlton, Wis., the daughter of Lawrence and Antoinette (Kwasnik) Pawelski. Her parents and two brothers, Felix Pawelski and Theodore Pawelski, preceded her in death. She is survived by a sister, Catherine Pawelski; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican Sisters with whom she shared 61 years of religious life.

Memorials may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI, 53824-9701 or at www.sinsinawa.org/donate online.

Repeat broadcasts of the wake and funeral for Sister Regine are available online at www.sinsinawa.org/live. Click on the “on demand” tab.