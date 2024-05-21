Officials – May 21, 2024

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Very Reverend William A. Dhein is reaffirmed in his appointment as Chancellor, effective May 21, 2024.

The Very Reverend William A. Dhein, is appointed Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, effective May 21, 2024.

The Very Reverend Woodrow H. Pace, is appointed Vicar for Clergy, effective May 21, 2024. He retains his appointment as Director of the Mission Office.

The Reverend Kurt J. Apfelbeck is reaffirmed in his appointment as Vice Chancellor, effective May 21, 2024.

The Very Reverend Brian D. Konopa is appointed Vicar for Senior Priests, effective May 21, 2024. He retains his appointment as Pastor of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.