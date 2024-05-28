Officials – May 28, 2024

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Arturo Vigueras, Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Marshfield and Director of Emmaus Retreats, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 2, 2024. He retains his appointment as Director of Emmaus Retreats.

The Reverend Monsignor David C. Kunz, Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, has requested the status of senior and it has been granted, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Ethan J. Hokamp, currently assigned to Graduate Studies at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Matthew L. Bowe, Associate Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah and Parochial Administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in St. Mary’s Ridge, Sacred Heart Parish in Cashton and St. Augustine Parish in Norwalk, is released from his responsibilities as Associate Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, effective July 2, 2024. He retains his appointment as Parochial Administrator of Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in St. Mary’s Ridge, Sacred Heart Parish in Cashton and St. Augustine Parish in Norwalk, with residence at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish rectory in St. Mary’s Ridge.

The Reverend Monsignor Charles D. Stoetzel, Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, has requested the status of senior priest and it has been granted, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Brandon A. Guenther, Associate Pastor of Notre Dame Parish and Holy Ghost Parish, both in Chippewa Falls, and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Peter M. Manickam, Pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Almond, has requested the status of senior priest, and it has been granted effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Anandan Rajendran, Pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Eastman and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Wauzeka, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Almond, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Chinnappan Pelavendran, Associate Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St. John the Baptist Parish in Cooks Valley, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Eastman and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Wauzeka, with residence at St. Wenceslaus Parish rectory in Eastman, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Francis Dias, Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Spring, Wisconsin, and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Gillet, Wisconsin, in the Diocese of Green Bay, with the permission of The Most Reverend Joseph Ponniah, Bishop of the Diocese of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and St. Mary Parish in Torun, with residence at St. Adalbert Parish rectory in Rosholt, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Isaac J. Pecha, Associate Pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Wausau, is appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Pine Creek, with residence at Holy Family Parish rectory in Arcadia, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Arockia Amirtharaj, Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Colby, is also appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Bernard Parish in Abbotsford and St. Louis Parish in Dorchester, with continued residence at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish rectory in Colby, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Keith J. Kitzhaber, Associate Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Colby, is also appointed Associate Pastor of St. Bernard Parish in Abbotsford and St. Louis Parish in Dorchester, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Abbotsford area, effective July 2, 2024.

Deacon David J. Nowicki, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed Associate Pastor of Notre Dame Parish and Holy Ghost Parish, both in Chippewa Falls, and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, with residence at Holy Ghost Parish rectory in Chippewa Falls, effective July 2, 2024.

Mr. Timothy J. Betker, upon ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Ladislaus Parish in Bevent and St. Joseph Parish in Galloway, effective June 1, 2024.

Mr. Joseph D. Block, upon ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Big River, effective June 1, 2024.

Mr. Thomas L. Falbo, upon ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish in Fall Creek and St. Mary Parish in Altoona, effective June 1, 2024.

Mr. Sean D. Hanson, upon ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at Holy Ghost Parish and Notre Dame Parish, both in Chippewa Falls, and St. Bridget Parish in Springfield, effective June 1, 2024.

Mr. Nathan J. Mueller, upon ordination to the Diaconate, will be appointed to serve as Deacon at Our Lady of Peace Parish and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, both in Marshfield, June 1, 2024.