The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Rev. Monsignor Robert P. Hundt is confirmed in his appointment as Judicial Vicar, effective June 3, 2024.

The Reverend Alan M. Guanella, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids, is confirmed in his appointment as Adjutant Judicial Vicar, effective June 3, 2024.

Mr. James Reider is reappointed as Diocesan Finance Officer for a term of five years, effective June 18, 2024.