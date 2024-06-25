Officials – June 25, 2024

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Anandan Rajendran Pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Eastman and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Wauzeka, is appointed Pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Almond, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Francis Dias, Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Spring, Wisconsin, and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Gillet, Wisconsin, in the Diocese of Green Bay, with the permission of the Most Reverend Joseph Ponniah, Bishop of the Diocese of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, is appointed Pastor of St. Adalbert Parish in Rosholt and St. Mary Parish in Torun, with residence at St. Adalbert Parish rectory in Rosholt, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Arockia Amirtharaj Stanislaus, Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Colby, is also appointed Pastor of St. Bernard Parish in Abbotsford and St. Louis Parish in Dorchester, with continued residence at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish rectory in Colby, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Keith J. Kitzhaber, Associate Pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Colby, St. Bernard Parish in Abbotsford, and St. Louis Parish in Dorchester, and Chaplain to the Hispanic Community in the Abbotsford area, is assigned residence at St. Bernard Parish rectory in Abbotsford, effective July 2, 2024.

The Reverend Irudayaraj S. Angisamy, with the permission of the Most Reverend Arokiaraj Savarimuthu, Bishop of the Diocese of Tiruchirappalli, is appointed Parochial Administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Auburndale, St. Kilian Parish in Blenker, and St. Michael Parish in Hewitt, with residence at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish rectory in Auburndale, effective July 2, 2024.

The College of Deans has been reconvened, effective June 19, 2024. The following will complete their three-year terms, which began in November 2023:

The Very Rev. Georgekutty Thayilkuzhithottu, M.S.F.S. for the Arcadia Deanery;

The Very Rev. Jesse D. Burish for the Chippewa Falls Deanery;

The Very Rev. D. Joseph Redfern for the Durand Deanery;

The Very Rev. James R. Kurzynski for the Eau Claire Deanery;

The Rev. Msgr. Steven J. Kachel for the La Crosse Deanery;

The Very Rev. Douglas C. Robertson for the Marshfield Deanery;

Vacant — Prairie du Chien Deanery;

The Very Rev. Joseph M. Richards for the Richland Center Deanery;

The Very Rev. John A. Potaczek for the Stevens Point Deanery;

The Very Rev. Peter J. Kieffer for the Thorp Deanery;

The Very Rev. Eric R. Berns for the Tomah Deanery;

The Very Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk for the Wausau Deanery;

The Very Rev. Robert A. Schaller for the Wisconsin Rapids Deanery.

The Presbyteral Council has been reconvened, effective June 19, 2024. The following will complete their three-year terms, which began in November 2023.

The Reverend Monsignor Joseph G. Diermeier, College of Consultors

The Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Gorman, College of Consultors

The Very Reverend William A. Dhein, Vicar General/Chancellor/College of Consultors

The Very Reverend Woodrow H. Pace, Vicar for Clergy

The Very Reverend Brian D. Konopa, Vicar for Senior Priests

The Reverend R. John Swing, Diocesan Priests Ordained 1963-1984

The Reverend Thomas J. Krieg, Diocesan Priests Ordained 1986-1993/College of Consultors

The Reverend James F. Trempe, Diocesan Priests Ordained 1994-1997

The Reverend Michael E. Klos, Diocesan Priests Ordained 1998-2001

The Reverend Robert M. Letona, Diocesan Priests Ordained 2002-2008

The Reverend Alan M. Guanella, Diocesan Priests Ordained 2009-2012/College of Consultors

The Reverend Samuel C. McCarty, Diocesan Priests Ordained 2013-2018/College of Consultors

The Reverend William G. Menzel, Senior Priests /College of Consultors

The Reverend Sengole Vethanayagam, International Priests

The Reverend Canon Aaron Huberfeld, Religious Order Priests