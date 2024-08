The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcement:



The Reverend Arockiaraj Paristham, with the permission of the Most Reverend Arokiaraj Savarimuthu, Bishop of the Diocese of Tiruchirapalli, India, is appointed as Associate Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Bloomer and St. John the Baptist Parish in Cooks Valley, with residence at St. John the Baptist Parish rectory in Cooks Valley, effective August 1, 2024.