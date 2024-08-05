Sister Patricia Brannan, OP, died July 27, 2024, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa, Wis. Her wake and memorial Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 in the chapel at St. Dominic Villa. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

She was born April 5, 1926, to Peter and Clara (Schwartzhoff) Brannan in Waukon, Ia. She professed vows with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa in 1951 and received the religious name of Sister Adrianne. She received her BA in education from Edgewood College, Madison, Wis., and a Master’s degree in religious education from Seattle University, Wash.

Sister Patricia’s ministry was dedicated to elementary education. She taught at St. Anne School, Wausau, Wis.; Holy Rosary School, Minneapolis, Minn.; St. Mary School, East Dubuque, Ill.; St. Jarlath School and Epiphany School where she also served as librarian, Chicago, Ill.; SS. Peter and Paul School, Kingfisher, Okla.; St. Peter School, Anaconda, Mont.; and St. James School, Ventnor City, N.J. She served as teacher and principal at St. Mary School, Cheyenne, Wyo. Sister Patricia was executive housekeeper at the Dominican Motherhouse, Sinsinawa.

Sister Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Brannan; and sisters Norma Michalek, Lorraine Cook, Dolores Brockel, Grace Taylor, and Mary Brannan. She is survived by a sister, Rita Seidl; nieces; and her Dominican Sisters. Memorials may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis., 53824, or given online at www.sinsinawa.org/donate.