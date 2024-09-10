Officials – September 10, 2024

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Reverend Jeyaseelan Yobu, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, is released from his responsibilities as Pastor in order to return to his home diocese, effective September 4, 2024.

The Reverend Cruz Divakaran Iruthayam, with the permission of the Most Reverend Antony Pappusamy, Bishop of the Diocese of Madurai, is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, with residence at the parish rectory, effective September 4, 2024.

The Reverend Aruldoss Savarimuthu, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Fountain City, St. Lawrence Parish in Alma, and St. Boniface Parish in Waumandee, is released from his responsibilities as Pastor in order to return to his home diocese, effective September 6, 2024.