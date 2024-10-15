Officials – October 15, 2024

The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, makes the following announcements:

The Very Reverend Brandon A. Guenther, Parochial Administrator of Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, is appointed Dean of the Prairie du Chien Deanery to complete the term of Rev. Rajendran Anandan, effective Oct. 10, 2024.



Deacon Russell Maples, from the Diocese of Evansville, is appointed to serve as Deacon at St. Agnes Parish in Weston and St. Florian Parish in Hatley, effective Oct. 15, 2024.