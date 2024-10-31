Following Christ from Darkness to Light

Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote, “To live is to suffer, to survive is to find meaning in the suffering.” Each of us experiences suffering to varying degrees. This reality unites all of us in a unique way. Yet, each of us responds differently to the suffering that life can throw at us. We all know suffering is not enjoyable, and we try to avoid it at all costs. We must be careful, however, not to fall into the trap that Nietzsche fell into, which is to believe that my own existence is in some way a suffering. The temptation, especially if we have experienced tragedy in our life, is to believe that life only contains suffering and there is no hope. When we are in the darkness of suffering, it is extremely easy for us to venture down that road. If I choose to go down that road, is there a way out? Yes, but only one: through Jesus Christ.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Rom 15:13) St. Paul was no stranger to the difficulties and struggles that life would present. He experienced tremendous amounts of suffering and many trials yet remained hopeful. How? He understood wholeheartedly that suffering and the trials he experienced were not greater than Christ. St. Paul’s words are a prayer for each one of us as well. Suffering and death do not have the final say. Jesus conquered sin, death and Satan on the cross. Through His suffering, He opened the gates to heaven.

The reality is this: Christ paved the way for us, even through suffering, to experience life abundantly. His victory is our victory. He is the source of our hope. He is the only one that we can turn toward to set us free. He is the only way. If you want out of the darkness, if you want out of the misery, Christ will lead you with His light.

Roughly two years ago, my dad, Thomas, tragically passed away. One can never prepare for an experience such as this. It just happens, and it happens fast. At first, many questions began to surface in my head. How can this happen? Why did this happen? Where are you, God? Doubt began to creep in, but my mindset shifted when preparing for the homily I would give at my dad’s funeral. What was doubt became a spirit of gratitude. Thankful for the 33 years I had him as a dad. Thankful for the 59 years he lived on this Earth. Thankful for the memories I shared with my dad. I began to repeat over and over in my head, “Death does not have the final say.” Only Christ can make that shift possible in each of us.

To be clear, it was still difficult to work through. Death and grief are never easy. My confidence in Christ and His promises, however, took the sting of death away. Personally, St. Paul’s quote hits home for me because I lived it. My prayer for all of us, especially amid the darkness of suffering, is that we cling to the hope found in Christ. He is the only way.

Story by Father Alex Kren, Associate Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden.

Published in the November/December 2024 issue of Catholic Life Magazine