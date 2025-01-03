Guardians of the Faith

The mission of Catholic school chaplains in the Diocese of La Crosse

“Why do we have priests as chaplains in our schools, especially when there are so few priests?” This question, posed by Aquinas Catholic School Chaplain Father Daniel Sedlacek, is one he often hears. His answer is simple but profound: “Because our schools are the front lines of the Church’s mission—to evangelize and form our Catholic children and to introduce non-Catholics to Christ and His Church.”

Across the Diocese of La Crosse’s 19 counties of serene countryside, urban communities and tight-knit towns, Catholic school chaplains stand as bearers of Christ’s light to the over 7,000 students in more than 60 schools, guiding young hearts to live lives of faith, love and hope. For these chaplains, faith isn’t just taught—it’s lived, creating a path that draws students toward Christ in an intimate and transformative way. Chaplains accompany students on their faith journey every day, offering guidance, encouragement and a constant reminder that they are loved by God. The accompaniment is not metaphorical; it is woven into every day, every conversation, every challenge and every triumph.

Aquinas Catholic Schools Chaplain Father Timothy Reither emphasizes that Catholic schools create an environment where faith permeates every aspect of a student’s development. In these schools, faith is not limited to theology classes or religious ceremonies; rather, it is embedded in the school culture and community, preparing students to carry Christ’s light into a world that can often feel dark.

While each chaplain brings their own unique perspective and passion, they share a common goal: to nurture students’ faith and help them discover a deeper relationship with Christ. Their story is one of a faith lived out, day by day, in hallways, classrooms and chapels across western Wisconsin.

The Power of Presence

The role of a chaplain is deeply rooted in presence—being there in the students’ everyday lives. As Pacelli Catholic Schools Chaplain Father Todd Mlsna puts it, “At Mass, I try to preach the truth of God’s love for us. I also emphasize the importance of an encounter with God.” For him, being present goes beyond religious instruction; it means showing up for students’ extracurricular activities, concerts, plays and sports games. “I try to get to at least one game for each team,” he says. These acts of presence create a bond of trust, showing students that their chaplain truly cares about them, not just as learners or parishioners, but as people.

Chaplains like Columbus Catholic Schools Chaplain Father Jared Clements bring this mission to life by emphasizing God’s profound love for each person and the importance of a personal encounter with Him. Father Clements offers students monthly opportunities for adoration and confession, creating sacred spaces where they can meet Christ personally. He also attends their sports events, concerts and plays—creating sacred spaces in the ordinary events of a school day. These moments of connection reinforce that the students are seen, valued and loved, and provide the support and guidance of a shepherd caring for his flock.

Faith as the Foundation of Life

Catholic education weaves faith into every part of school life. “The great advantage of Catholic education is that the Faith is integrated into the whole life of the school,” says Father Reither. “It’s not treated as an add-on or confined to a single area of life.” For students, this means faith touches everything—from math lessons to morning announcements and from classroom discussions to interactions with friends and teachers.

In this way, Catholic education becomes a foundation for life, where faith and academics go hand in hand.

Father Clements expresses a similar belief, stating, “Catholic education provides children with a foundation for their entire lives.” He emphasizes that as students come to understand who Jesus is, they naturally develop a sense of service and compassion. According to him, Catholic schools create a unique environment where young people can encounter Christ and cultivate a sense of purpose rooted in their faith.

Navigating Secular Influences

In today’s world, students face numerous destructive secular influences, and Catholic chaplains understand the importance of helping young people navigate these challenges. For instance, Father Reither encourages students to ask difficult questions, think critically and explore a broader worldview beyond what is often presented in popular culture.

When he visits classrooms, he engages students in discussions about current events, showing how their faith is particularly relevant in the context of modern issues. “One of my goals as a chaplain is to counteract the secular influences that surround our students,” he explains, aiming to equip them with the tools they need to confidently live out their faith.

Father Clements agrees and adds that Catholic schools provide an alternative to the secular messages that dominate mainstream society. “Our Catholic schools, in focusing on the Gospel, give students a moral compass to navigate in a world of disillusionment,” he says. He believes that families are seeking an education that does not merely conform to current trends but instead anchors students in values that will stand the test of time.

A Home for All Families

It’s no surprise that families are taking notice. With enrollment increasing across Catholic schools nationwide, and over 38% of Catholic schools now maintaining waiting lists, Catholic education is clearly meeting a deep need. Catholic schools have become sanctuaries of faith and community, places where, in schools across our diocese, over 20% of students are from non-Catholic backgrounds, brought by parents who value the Catholic values, educational quality and rigor, and the love and support that Catholic schools offer. For these many families, Catholic education is an investment in their children’s future. “Catholic schools are a gift to our family,” shares one parent. “They shape our children’s values and give them a foundation that goes beyond academics.” In a world where moral clarity is rare, families find peace knowing that Catholic education nurtures virtues that will serve their children for life.

Father Clements recalls baptizing a senior student who had been attending Catholic school for seven years. The student’s journey to baptism was influenced by the example of his peers, the daily prayers and the open discussions that were encouraged in the school community. “Jesus is using His schools to transform His children and to leave a lasting impression on them all,” Father Clements reflects.

A Message for Parents

When parents step through the doors of a Catholic school in the Diocese of La Crosse, they often feel an unmistakable sense of welcome and tradition. Chaplains work tirelessly to make this a place where students can encounter God in every aspect of their lives. “The great advantage of Catholic education,” Father Reither shares, “is that faith isn’t just a subject—it’s the foundation of every moment of learning and growth.” In every chapel, classroom and hallway, the presence of the chaplain is a reminder that students are immersed in the Faith always.

Father Mlsna emphasizes the importance of partnership with families. “The teachings of the Faith may be learned in the classroom, but they are primarily lived and experienced as something real in the home,” he says. This collaboration with families strengthens Catholic education and deepens its impact. As Father Clements observes, “We have students who are coming into the faith through our schools. They see the school and their friends as pathways to come closer to Jesus.”

Living the Legacy of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Diocese of La Crosse Catholic school chaplains continue the legacy of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, a pioneer of Catholic education in America. Her words, “God is like a looking glass in which souls see each other,” are alive in the chaplains’ approach to ministry. By reflecting Christ’s love, they help students see God in themselves and others.

As chaplains travel between La Crosse, Chippewa Falls, Marshfield, Stevens Point and beyond, they bring God’s love into every classroom, Mass and moment. They serve as living testaments to the enduring mission of Catholic education, teaching students that God’s presence is not confined to a church.

The Sacred Mission of Catholic Education

Today, Catholic education stands as a vibrant, growing testament to the Church’s commitment to evangelize, educate and inspire each generation. With enrollment on the rise and schools flourishing, the Diocese of La Crosse is part of this resurgence. This year alone, more than 1.6 million students are enrolled in Catholic schools nationwide, reflecting families’ desire for a community where faith is the foundation of learning.

Every day, our diocesan Catholic school chaplains bring Christ’s love to students, guiding them with gentle words, wise counsel and constant presence. Through their witness, students see that faith is not just a tradition but a source of joy, strength and purpose. As Catholic schools continue to flourish, the chaplains’ work endures as a testament to the Church’s mission. They prepare students to face the world with courage, compassion and an unwavering love for God.

For families who choose Catholic education, these chaplains are trusted guides, standing by their children through the peaks and valleys of growing up. They are more than just teachers or priests; they are mentors, friends and shepherds, leading students on a lifelong path of faith. In the Diocese of La Crosse, Catholic education stands out as a beacon of hope in a world seeking truth, illuminated by the love and wisdom of its chaplains.

Story by Erik Archer, Director of the Communications Office

Published in the January/February 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine