Bringing Timeless Wisdom to Wausau

Classical school prepares students for a lifetime of learning

Twenty years after the doors closed at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, they have reopened, the ribbon has been cut and the hallways are filled with the sounds of laughter and children.

“This signifies the paschal mystery—death followed by life,” proclaimed Father Samuel Martin, who conceived the idea of establishing a classical school in Wausau nearly five years ago.

Last fall, that concept became a reality as Newman Catholic Classical School: Holy Name opened its arms and doors to 30 children for its inaugural year of instruction.

From Vacant Hallways to Vibrant Life

When Father Martin arrived in Wausau in 2019, the school building had been vacant for about 15 years. He mentioned that if it weren’t for the asbestos inside, the building wouldn’t even be standing today.

But God draws with crooked lines. Father Martin hadn’t been at Holy Name of Jesus Parish long when he started having conversations about the possibility of opening a classical school in Wausau. This process required the approval of Bishop William Patrick Callahan, then serving as Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, who has been a steadfast supporter of Catholic education.

Bishop Callahan, currently an emeritus bishop of the diocese, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony in September.

“Catholic education is extremely important. It is first and foremost the mission of the Church to tell others about Jesus and to ensure His name, power and grace are celebrated continually and flawlessly over the years to come,” Bishop Emeritus Callahan said. He expressed his excitement to see who the first priest and sister to come from the school would be.

Father Martin said to Bishop Emeritus Callahan, “This day would not be possible without you. You have been faithful to this cause from the very beginning. Many times, my faith wavered, but yours never did. Your spiritual patrimony, your fatherhood, your leadership and your faith made this possible. For that, I thank God.”

Bishop Battersby’s Hopeful Message and Blessings of Renewal

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bishop Emeritus Callahan was joined by the Diocese of La Crosse’s new shepherd, Bishop Gerard Battersby. He blessed each room, hallway and locker throughout the building. The holy water flowed down like the waters of baptism, symbolizing a sense of rebirth for a building that had remained dormant for two decades.

“It is, in a particular way, a deeply meaningful and joyous moment for me, as the 11th bishop of La Crosse, to be here for the opening of a new school,” Bishop Battersby stated. “Sadly, bishops today are often called to close schools. But today, we gather for something different—a sign of hope—as we open a link that connects the wisdom of our past to the future. This link, Newman Catholic Classical School: Holy Name, is an inauguration of hope that will lead us safely and surely onward.”

Building Minds and Hearts

Jim Lynch is the headmaster of the school. He explained that while the concept of a classical school may be unfamiliar to many people, there is strong support from the community. The nearest classical school is located in Green Bay, making this educational model quite unique in the area.

Lynch stated that while he and the teachers strive to shape the next generation, they, too, are growing in virtue and faith and learning to eliminate outside distractions while practicing how to be in the world but not of the world.

A classical education model teaches students how to learn as much as what to learn. It aims to cultivate wisdom and virtue through the integration of the Catholic Faith and the liberal arts. This approach exposes students to the truth, beauty and goodness inherent in the Catholic Faith.

“The main goal is to develop both the minds and the hearts of students. One way we achieve this is by studying the classics. We emphasize traditional skills such as reading, writing and arithmetic. Our classrooms are free from technology—we do not use smartboards, Chromebooks or any other devices. Instead, students are fully immersed in literature and learning to speak confidently in front of others,” Lynch explained.

Students learn in stages rather than through the typical grading system that many people are familiar with. For instance, they progress through the seven liberal arts: grammar, logic, rhetoric, geometry, arithmetic, astronomy and music. This educational approach was the standard method before the modern education system began to develop approximately 175 years ago.

Shaping Future Saints

Lynch explained that parents touring the school are seeking a place that truly exemplifies the Catholic Faith—a vision they are bringing to life at Newman Catholic Classical School: Holy Name.

“We are building a program for students to grow in their faith and ultimately help them become saints,” he said.

The impact of the new learning option in Wausau extends beyond the local Catholic community. The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to show its support for the project. Chamber President and CEO David Eckmann emphasized that the Chamber is a strong advocate for education.

“To build strong and vibrant communities, we must focus on these kids right here,” he said, pointing to a group of students. “The enthusiasm surrounding this program highlights how crucial classical education is in the 21st century. It is essential to connect the past with both the present and the future, and that connection starts right here.”

The objective for the first year was to enroll 20 to 30 students. Father Martin emphasized the importance of starting small and avoiding rapid growth.

“I tell people that it’s a honeymoon for us; we are a family. Next year, there could be 50 or 60 kids, depending on what God wants. It’s best for us to invest in people because we are created by a Supreme Being, made in His image and likeness. It’s never wrong to believe in the next generation. Now it’s your turn, kids. Go out there and make a difference—you are the future saints of the 21st century.”

Story by Clint Berge

Published in the January/February 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine