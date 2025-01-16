A journey of faith, hope and love

In August 2022, I stood at the gates of Casa Hogar Juan Pablo II in Lurín, Peru. Casa Hogar is more than just a shelter; it is a home where love abounds, hope grows and faith is lived out daily. Founded by Father Joe Walijewski in 1986, this place has become a beacon for children from diverse backgrounds. Our journey to Casa Hogar was a pilgrimage of the heart, guided by faith, nourished by hope and sustained by love.

A Journey of Faith

Faith, as described in Hebrews, is “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Heb 11:1) Casa Hogar became a testament to this very conviction, a place where faith has flourished amid adversity. My personal call to Casa began years ago when Monsignor Joseph Hirsch, the director of Casa Hogar, visited our campus and asked, “Who will answer God’s call to serve at Casa?” When one of my students stepped forward to volunteer that summer, Monsignor’s words lingered, resonating deeply within me and challenging me to reflect on my own response to God’s call.

When I finally embarked on this journey, I discovered that I was stepping into a story far larger than my own—a story of faith that was first set in motion by Father Joe Walijewski. Decades ago, while walking through the slums of Lima, Father Joe saw children sleeping under newspapers, using them as blankets against the cold. Deeply moved, he prayed, “How can I go home to a warm bed when so many children are living in these conditions?” This encounter fueled his mission to provide a loving, family-oriented home for these children, beginning a legacy that has touched countless lives.

Our students have also been drawn to Casa Hogar’s call, joining me on this journey of faith and discovering the true meaning of discipleship. They arrived with open hearts, unsure of what they would encounter but ready to trust in God’s plan. Through simple acts of service and shared moments of prayer, our faith grew together. Stepping into the unknown became an invitation to deepen our trust in God, not only for me but for each student who responded to the call to serve.

A Journey of Hope

I have come to understand that hope requires an “interior poverty,” which means being willing to let go and trust in God’s providence. This lesson became clear during my time with the children of Casa Hogar. Many of these children are not technically orphans; they have families who, due to extreme poverty, cannot provide a stable home. Here, hope emerges from hardship, as children are given a second chance through the love and care of the Casa Hogar community.

Monsignor Hirsch and the staff embody this hope, creating an environment where children and visitors alike can begin to dream again. The hope shared here isn’t just about providing shelter; it’s about nurturing each child’s potential and strengthening their faith. Witnessing how this hope takes root in each child reminded me of our own attachments and how true hope is grounded in surrender. By letting go of my own plans, I learned to embrace God’s vision, a lesson I hope to instill in the students who join me on this journey.

One student, Maria Ruiz Martinez, returned from Casa with a renewed sense of purpose. She shared that the experience gave her a clearer vision of her path to becoming a teacher, inspired by the hope she witnessed in the children of Casa Hogar. “The ability to impact a child’s life is so fulfilling,” she said, “and making them feel appreciated and loved is something I want all kids to feel.” Her words reminded me that hope is a powerful gift we receive from God, not something we create on our own.

A Journey of Love

In Casa Hogar, love is felt everywhere, between the staff and children, volunteers and even among the visiting groups. It’s a love that flows from God, inspired by the example of Jesus and carried forward by those, like Father Joe, who have answered the call to serve. The love here is transformative; it doesn’t just touch you; it changes you. For me, experiencing this love helped deepen my vocational calling as a campus minister, a husband, a father and a candidate for the diaconate. I felt my heart attuned to God’s love in new ways, recognizing the call to bring this same love to my own community.

The students were deeply touched by the love they encountered at Casa Hogar. For many of them, the time spent with the children was transformative, allowing them to experience God’s presence in a way they had not felt before. Emma Schoen, a biochemistry student, kept a prayer journal throughout her time there. She wrote about feeling God’s presence in the simplest moments—in laughter, in prayer and in the smiles of the children. “The experience inspired me to think more broadly about service,” Emma shared. “Service doesn’t have to involve a grand adventure. There’s so much you can do for people simply through your time and presence.”

Continuing the Pilgrimage

Our journey with Casa Hogar has led to a beautiful partnership between Viterbo University and Casa Hogar, with new opportunities blossoming each year. This partnership was partly inspired by the example set by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, who have consistently responded to the needs of our community. In light of their witness, we have created a pathway for Casa Hogar graduates, such as Rosa and Leonardo, to pursue their studies at Viterbo University. We also return to Casa Hogar annually, building relationships that continue to enrich both our university community and the lives of Casa Hogar’s children.

Reflecting on this journey, I see God’s plan weaving our individual stories into a greater tapestry of love and service. This pilgrimage of faith, hope and love has created a beloved community, one that transcends borders and brings us closer to God and one other. Each time we travel to Casa Hogar, we return with hearts that are more open, more grateful and more willing to serve.

My prayer is that this journey of the heart inspires others to view their own lives as pilgrimages of faith, hope and love. Whether near or far, we all have the opportunity to encounter God’s love and to answer His call to serve. Casa Hogar has taught me that the journey is ongoing, and the invitation to love remains open for each of us.

Story by Emilio Alvarez, Director of Campus Ministry, Viterbo University”

Published in the January/February 2025 issue of Catholic Life Magazine